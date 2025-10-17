Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Caught on Hot Mic Talking Badly About NFL Films Staff: 'They Can't Do S---'

Article continues below advertisement

A shocking resurfaced video revealed Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson throwing NFL Films employees under the bus. The footage, shared on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, was recorded at the start of the 2024 football season, on the set of a program called "Coach." The NFL Films-produced project was set to showcase Belichick — as well as Matt Patricia and Michael Lombardi — dissecting football games.

EXCLUSIVE: UNC football is a hot mess. Can we interest you in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on a hot mic? pic.twitter.com/L0Y83HpLMy — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 17, 2025 Source: @pablofindsout/X Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick were recorded on a hot mic.

In one video, Hudson complained about the graphics and set design and talked smack about the staff. "I don't know how they have four full-time graphics people," the pageant queen, 24, said. "They can't do s---," Belichick, 73, emphasized.

The couple then began to discuss who they could hire to fix the alleged issues within the project. "The whole thing is ridiculous," the former New England Patriots coach expressed. The awkward moment was recorded via mics attached to their chests, per Torre, and it was "something that was truly listened to live by an entire control room of people at NFL Films."

During the Thursday, August 7, episode of "The Sports Gossip Show," hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder exposed Hudson for yelling at them over the phone. The ladies were in conversation with the star, hoping she'd come on their show, until they signed a contract with The Athletic. "We tell her, and she is not pleased. She says, 'The Athletic has been awful to me,' doesn't like the reporting. Says, 'I don't want to make The Athletic any money,'" the podcasters recalled. "She got very hung up about that in other times. She is sort of obsessed with the legality of how her image can be used. It was something she was very fixated on. She wants intense control without understanding you will never have it."

