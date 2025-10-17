or
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Caught on Hot Mic Talking Badly About NFL Films Staff: 'They Can't Do S---'

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick was exposed for talking smack with girlfriend Jordon Hudson about NFL Films employees.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET

A shocking resurfaced video revealed Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson throwing NFL Films employees under the bus.

The footage, shared on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, was recorded at the start of the 2024 football season, on the set of a program called "Coach."

The NFL Films-produced project was set to showcase Belichick — as well as Matt Patricia and Michael Lombardi — dissecting football games.

Source: @pablofindsout/X

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick were recorded on a hot mic.

In one video, Hudson complained about the graphics and set design and talked smack about the staff.

"I don't know how they have four full-time graphics people," the pageant queen, 24, said.

"They can't do s---," Belichick, 73, emphasized.

Image of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been dating for over two years.
Source: @jordon/Instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been dating for over two years.

The couple then began to discuss who they could hire to fix the alleged issues within the project.

"The whole thing is ridiculous," the former New England Patriots coach expressed.

The awkward moment was recorded via mics attached to their chests, per Torre, and it was "something that was truly listened to live by an entire control room of people at NFL Films."

MORE ON:
Bill Belichick

Image of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have faced controversy over their 49-year age gap.
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have faced controversy over their 49-year age gap.

During the Thursday, August 7, episode of "The Sports Gossip Show," hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder exposed Hudson for yelling at them over the phone. The ladies were in conversation with the star, hoping she'd come on their show, until they signed a contract with The Athletic.

"We tell her, and she is not pleased. She says, 'The Athletic has been awful to me,' doesn't like the reporting. Says, 'I don't want to make The Athletic any money,'" the podcasters recalled. "She got very hung up about that in other times. She is sort of obsessed with the legality of how her image can be used. It was something she was very fixated on. She wants intense control without understanding you will never have it."

Image of Jordon Hudson interrupted one of Bill Belichick's interviews.
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson interrupted one of Bill Belichick's interviews.

Belichick and Hudson made headlines earlier this year as well for awkward on-camera behavior, as the former cheerleader interrupted her man's CBS Mornings interview back in April after journalist Tony Dokoupil asked how they met.

"We’re not talking about this," she declared.

The moment received musch controversy, prompting Belichick to issue a statement in defense of his girlfriend.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," he wrote. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

