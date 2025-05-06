or
Bill Belichick Gushes Over 'Muse' Jordon Hudson in New Memoir After Interview Drama

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: @jordon/instagram

Bill Belichick publicly expressed his love for Jordon Hudson after his controversial CBS interview.

By:

May 6 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick believes he scored big with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Despite controversy over their 49-year age gap, the football coach gave a special shout-out to his lady in the acknowledgements of his new memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football, released on Tuesday, May 6.

bill belichick replace girlfriend jordon hudson new pr manager after interview
Source: mega

The couple first met aboard a flight in 2021.

"Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson," Belichick, 73, wrote.

Before praising the former cheerleader, he expressed, "Any individuals I list in appreciation for making this book possible — which really means making my career possible — warrant more than a two-word entry. Collectively, they made me, as did countless others who deserve mention."

The new UNC coach is not letting backlash over his relationship with the 24-year-old get to him.

"I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right," he said in an interview with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil.

Hudson made headlines for interceding during the interview when the journalist asked how the couple met.

"We’re not talking about this," she sternly declared as she watched the questioning from afar.

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: mega

Sources claimed Bill Belichick is looking for a new PR team after his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made headlines by interrupting his interview.

The former General Manager of the New England Patriots addressed the awkward conversation in a public statement.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," he claimed. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

Bill Belichick

bill belichick replace girlfriend jordon hudson new pr manager after interview
Source: mega

The football coach defended Hudson's actions in a written statement.

Shortly after the interview, she threw subtle shade at the reporter, posting an Instagram Story referencing the day she met Belichick on a flight on February 11, 2021. The NFL legend signed a copy of Deductive Logic by Warren Goldfarb, signing a page, "Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels."

The father-of-three is allegedly seeking a new PR manager after the televised incident.

"While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing," a source reported of Hudson's disturbances while they were filming.

bill belichick much younger girlfriend jordon hudson sparks engagement rumors ring
Source: @jordon/instagram

The former cheerleader has been accused of controlling the former NFL coach after she refused to let him answer a question on 'CBS Sunday Mornings.'

Another insider claimed the cheerleader's actions had his friends "shaking their heads," and they are talking to him about her "very gently because they know how deep in he is."

Belichick's NBA pal Charles Barkley expressed his concerns on the Wednesday, April 30, episode of the "Dan Patrick Show."

"I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope," he stated.

