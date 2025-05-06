Bill Belichick Gushes Over 'Muse' Jordon Hudson in New Memoir After Interview Drama

"Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson," Belichick, 73, wrote.

Before praising the former cheerleader, he expressed, "Any individuals I list in appreciation for making this book possible — which really means making my career possible — warrant more than a two-word entry. Collectively, they made me, as did countless others who deserve mention."

The new UNC coach is not letting backlash over his relationship with the 24-year-old get to him.

"I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right," he said in an interview with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil.

Hudson made headlines for interceding during the interview when the journalist asked how the couple met.

"We’re not talking about this," she sternly declared as she watched the questioning from afar.