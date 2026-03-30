or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Burr Critiques Donald Trump's Super Bowl Reaction

split photo of Bill Burr & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Burr criticized Donald Trump’s reaction to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

Profile Image

March 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Bill Burr shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s reaction to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

While attending Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl party, Burr expressed his confusion over the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s performance.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Burr reacted to Donald Trump’s Super Bowl comments.
Source: MEGA; NFL

Bill Burr reacted to Donald Trump’s Super Bowl comments.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Burr stated, “The halftime show. You guys are all talking about that. I think what everybody thinks. I don’t think there’s a problem with somebody doing a halftime show.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The comedian said the president should focus on running the country.
Source: MEGA

The comedian said the president should focus on running the country.

Article continues below advertisement

In his remarks, Burr specifically addressed Trump, saying, “I think the president should run the country and not book the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what the problem is.”

His comments struck a chord with attendees, who echoed the sentiment that Trump should prioritize national concerns over entertainment disputes.

Burr took the opportunity to praise Puerto Ricans, remarking, “Who has problems with Puerto Ricans? Beautiful people, great food.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Burr defended Bad Bunny's halftime performance.
Source: NFL;TPUSA

Bill Burr defended Bad Bunny's halftime performance.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reports indicated that Trump’s displeasure with Bad Bunny and other artists stemmed from their vocal opposition to him. Sources suggested that this dissatisfaction led Trump to announce he would not attend the Super Bowl, citing distance as the reason for his absence. However, some speculated that the potential for being booed may have influenced his decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of attending the Super Bowl, Trump held an alternative halftime event at his Mar-a-Lago club, headlined by Kid Rock. Critics argued that this reflected Trump’s ongoing struggle with artists who challenge his authority and message.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Old Dads' star praised Puerto Rican culture.
Source: MEGA

The 'Old Dads' star praised Puerto Rican culture.

Article continues below advertisement

Burr’s remarks resonated with many Americans who find Trump’s focus on celebrity culture misguided. In a moment of reflection, Burr stated, “I’m hoping this is just an ugly phase.”

As Trump continues to post controversial content, including a racially charged video of Barack and Michelle Obama, questions arise about his ability to connect with a diverse audience. Critics have called out this behavior as racist, but Trump has shown no signs of remorse.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.