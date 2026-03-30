Bill Burr Critiques Donald Trump's Super Bowl Reaction

While attending Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl party, Burr expressed his confusion over the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s performance .

Burr stated, “The halftime show. You guys are all talking about that. I think what everybody thinks. I don’t think there’s a problem with somebody doing a halftime show .”

The comedian said the president should focus on running the country.

In his remarks, Burr specifically addressed Trump, saying, “I think the president should run the country and not book the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what the problem is.”

His comments struck a chord with attendees, who echoed the sentiment that Trump should prioritize national concerns over entertainment disputes.

Burr took the opportunity to praise Puerto Ricans, remarking, “Who has problems with Puerto Ricans? Beautiful people, great food.”