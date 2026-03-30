Bill Burr Critiques Donald Trump's Super Bowl Reaction
March 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Comedian Bill Burr shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s reaction to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
While attending Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl party, Burr expressed his confusion over the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s performance.
Burr stated, “The halftime show. You guys are all talking about that. I think what everybody thinks. I don’t think there’s a problem with somebody doing a halftime show.”
In his remarks, Burr specifically addressed Trump, saying, “I think the president should run the country and not book the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what the problem is.”
His comments struck a chord with attendees, who echoed the sentiment that Trump should prioritize national concerns over entertainment disputes.
Burr took the opportunity to praise Puerto Ricans, remarking, “Who has problems with Puerto Ricans? Beautiful people, great food.”
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Reports indicated that Trump’s displeasure with Bad Bunny and other artists stemmed from their vocal opposition to him. Sources suggested that this dissatisfaction led Trump to announce he would not attend the Super Bowl, citing distance as the reason for his absence. However, some speculated that the potential for being booed may have influenced his decision.
Instead of attending the Super Bowl, Trump held an alternative halftime event at his Mar-a-Lago club, headlined by Kid Rock. Critics argued that this reflected Trump’s ongoing struggle with artists who challenge his authority and message.
Burr’s remarks resonated with many Americans who find Trump’s focus on celebrity culture misguided. In a moment of reflection, Burr stated, “I’m hoping this is just an ugly phase.”
As Trump continues to post controversial content, including a racially charged video of Barack and Michelle Obama, questions arise about his ability to connect with a diverse audience. Critics have called out this behavior as racist, but Trump has shown no signs of remorse.