Though Burr wasn't condoning the murder in any way, he went on a rant about healthcare in the U.S.

"It's like they're denying claims and people are dying, the food supply is poisoned," he continued. "It's like the f------- motive out there is wild. It's right up there with life insurance. The second you get life insurance, whoever is the beneficiary immediately has motive," he said. "I've been doing a bit in my act talking about how it was better when the mob was running s---- because they were regulated simply because what they were doing was illegal. I know that they were making a bunch of money, but they couldn't be flashing around. They had wars, they whacked each other and s---, and I was saying like, 'How f--------- great would it be to see like, you know, the head of f--------- Walmart get whacked by the head of f------- Target... Have a nice, old-fashioned f--------- war and just thin the herd and keep everybody honest.'"