Bill Burr Blasts Insurance Executives as 'Gangsters' After UnitedHealthcare CEO's Tragic Death: 'The Motive Is Wild'
Bill Burr didn't hold back and joked about the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed in Midtown Manhattan on December 4 by a masked gunman, during an episode of his "Anything Better?" podcast, which he co-hosts with comedian Paul Virzi.
“I was sitting there reading an article, and a guy was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s such a great guy, He had a wife and kids, and he’s such a great guy,’” Burr began.
“And then you find out, he and the other guys he’s working for are getting sued for $121 million for dumping a stock and not letting the other people know,” referring to a Department of Justice investigation into Thompson for alleged insider trading. “It’s like, there’s your motive. What is more heartless than a f-------- CEO of a corporation? In health care, the decisions that they make...This is the thing — I'm not saying what happened should have happened, but for them to be like, 'Why would anybody want to do this?'"
- UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Suspected Killer Seen Smiling as New Eerie Surveillance Images Emerge
- Liam Payne Spent $35K on Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Living Expenses and Shopping Bills Before Tragic Death: Report
- 'Confused' Lisa Kudrow Addresses Struggle of Playing Character Experiencing Grief Shortly After Pal Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Burr wasn't condoning the murder in any way, he went on a rant about healthcare in the U.S.
"It's like they're denying claims and people are dying, the food supply is poisoned," he continued. "It's like the f------- motive out there is wild. It's right up there with life insurance. The second you get life insurance, whoever is the beneficiary immediately has motive," he said. "I've been doing a bit in my act talking about how it was better when the mob was running s---- because they were regulated simply because what they were doing was illegal. I know that they were making a bunch of money, but they couldn't be flashing around. They had wars, they whacked each other and s---, and I was saying like, 'How f--------- great would it be to see like, you know, the head of f--------- Walmart get whacked by the head of f------- Target... Have a nice, old-fashioned f--------- war and just thin the herd and keep everybody honest.'"
Burr then continued to compare the mob to businesspeople and politicians.
"They're gangsters, dude. F-------- gangsters," Burr said. "And then one of them gets whacked or something, they're like, 'Oh my God, he was such a good guy.' It's a dirty game. Healthcare — dirty game."
The actor said he feels "bad" for Thompson's family but stated: "I'm just saying, like, this thing that they're showing, the way they're spinning it, like, 'How dangerous is New York that a white guy in a suit can't walk around...' It's like, that's not why they're doing that, dude. It's because, 'Hey that guy was making us a lot of f-------- money.'"
As OK! previously reported, Thompson — was was living separately from his wife at the time of his death — was supposed to attend an investor meeting in New York City before he was shot. The suspect still remains at large, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Less than a week later, police still do not know the gunman's name or his whereabouts, though they think he might have fled to Atlanta, Ga., with some NYPD investigators arriving there on Saturday, December 7, to scope out the scene.