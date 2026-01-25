Donald Trump Skipping Super Bowl Due to 'Terrible' Halftime Show Performers Bad Bunny and Green Day: 'I'm Anti-Them'
Jan. 25 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is choosing to miss out on this year's Super Bowl after halftime show performers Bad Bunny and Green Day were announced.
Since both the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, and the rock band are known critics of the president, 79, the president revealed he's ditching the game altogether.
Donald Trump Slammed Bad Bunny and Green Day
Trump recently told the New York Post that he was unhappy with the two music acts singing at the show on February 8 in San Francisco, Calif.
“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump fumed. Despite his dislike of the singers, the businessman also revealed the game is too far for him to travel.
“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” he said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”
Trump attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans when Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.
In September 2025, Bad Bunny noted how he refuses to bring his famous Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the United States because of Trump's deportations and deployment of immigrants using ICE.
- 'Lame!': Green Day Slammed After Reworking Hit Song to Trash Donald Trump Supporters During NYE Performance
- Amateur Singer Lara Trump Calls Green Day 'Establishment Shills' Over New MAGA Lyric in 'American Idiot'
- Awkward! Donald Trump Mocked Over Shockingly Declaring Peace Is 'Destructive': 'His Brain Is Completely Fried'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bad Bunny and Green Day Will Be Headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent," the musician told i-D at the time.
"But there was the issue of — like, f------ ICE could be outside [my concert],” he went on. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”
Shortly after the announcement that the Bullet Train actor would be headlining the halftime show, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatened that ICE agents would be all over the spectacle.
For their part, Green Day sold shirts with Trump's mug shot in 2023 to raise cash for victims of the Maui wildfires.
"Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶nd@greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfire," the band wrote in an Instagram post at the time.
They also made fun of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani by axing out his legal defense fund that Trump once gave money to.
The punk group even changed the lyrics to their 2004 hit "American Idiot" to slam Trump's "MAGA agenda."