Donald Trump Skipping Super Bowl Due to 'Terrible' Halftime Show Performers Bad Bunny and Green Day: 'I'm Anti-Them'

Donald Trump Slammed Bad Bunny and Green Day

Source: MEGA Donald Trump will not be attending this year's Super Bowl.

Trump recently told the New York Post that he was unhappy with the two music acts singing at the show on February 8 in San Francisco, Calif. “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump fumed. Despite his dislike of the singers, the businessman also revealed the game is too far for him to travel.

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny is not a fan of Donald Trump.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” he said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.” Trump attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans when Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles. In September 2025, Bad Bunny noted how he refuses to bring his famous Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the United States because of Trump's deportations and deployment of immigrants using ICE.

Bad Bunny and Green Day Will Be Headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Source: MEGA Green Day has been critical of the president in the past.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent," the musician told i-D at the time. "But there was the issue of — like, f------ ICE could be outside [my concert],” he went on. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” Shortly after the announcement that the Bullet Train actor would be headlining the halftime show, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatened that ICE agents would be all over the spectacle.

View this post on Instagram Source: @greenday/Instagram Green Day sold shirts with Donald Trump's mug shot in 2023.