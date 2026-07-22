Bill Clinton's Former Assistant Testified He Has No 'Information' on Ex-President Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island Despite Saying Otherwise in 2020

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The testimony from Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band — known as the politician's "body man" — has been released by the House Oversight Committee after they questioned him about Clinton's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Though Band famously said in a 2020 Vanity Fair interview that the former president flew on the late financier's jet to his infamous island, Band changed his tune while testifying.

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'I Do Not Have Any Information'

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band testified he had no knowledge of the ex-president visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island.

"I’m telling you today, as I sit here in a voluntary interview, that I do not have any information that he went to the island," he said. Exposed emails in the Epstein files showed Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell calling Band nicknames like "babycakes" and "booboo." Most of the messages occurred in the early 2000s before the financier was charged for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2006.

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Source: MEGA The former president said he 'would have turned' Jeffrey Epstein himself if he was aware of his crimes.

One suspicious email from Maxwell to Band read, "When we are all back in NY the plan is to do a dinner — we'll have the sluty [sic] Spanish girl which will be nicely counter balanced by the cool poised Swedish type." She also told him to alert her the next time he visits Europe, as she had "some interesting and fun friends that you could hook up with."

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'You're Being Very Difficult'

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Source: MEGA The ex-POTUS testified that he 'did nothing wrong' and was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Band claimed he doesn't remember Maxwell ever introducing him to any women and had no details to offer about the times Clinton spent with Epstein, though there are multiple photos of Clinton and the financier hanging out together. His lack of answers irked Nancy Mace. "You’re being very difficult," Mace told him, according to the transcript. "Like, I honestly had real hope for you to be, like, a really great witness for us. I think this is going to go down as one of the greatest coverups in American history."

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Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell called Doug Band nicknames like 'booboo' in exposed emails.

Band, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, remained friendly with Clinton after his time in the White House, but the two eventually ceased keeping in touch. Band insisted to the House Oversight Committee that he finds the Epstein case "incredibly disturbing and horrific and evil."

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Bill Clinton Swears He 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Source: MEGA The Epstein files contained multiple photos of Bill Clinton.