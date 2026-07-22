or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Clinton
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Clinton's Former Assistant Testified He Has No 'Information' on Ex-President Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island Despite Saying Otherwise in 2020

bill clinton, jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton has not been implicated in any of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The testimony from Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band — known as the politician's "body man" — has been released by the House Oversight Committee after they questioned him about Clinton's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Though Band famously said in a 2020 Vanity Fair interview that the former president flew on the late financier's jet to his infamous island, Band changed his tune while testifying.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Do Not Have Any Information'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band testified he had no knowledge of the ex-president visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band testified he had no knowledge of the ex-president visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island.

"I’m telling you today, as I sit here in a voluntary interview, that I do not have any information that he went to the island," he said.

Exposed emails in the Epstein files showed Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell calling Band nicknames like "babycakes" and "booboo." Most of the messages occurred in the early 2000s before the financier was charged for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

photo of The former president said he 'would have turned' Jeffrey Epstein himself if he was aware of his crimes.
Source: MEGA

The former president said he 'would have turned' Jeffrey Epstein himself if he was aware of his crimes.

One suspicious email from Maxwell to Band read, "When we are all back in NY the plan is to do a dinner — we'll have the sluty [sic] Spanish girl which will be nicely counter balanced by the cool poised Swedish type."

She also told him to alert her the next time he visits Europe, as she had "some interesting and fun friends that you could hook up with."

Article continues below advertisement

'You're Being Very Difficult'

MORE ON:
Bill Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of The ex-POTUS testified that he 'did nothing wrong' and was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.
Source: MEGA

The ex-POTUS testified that he 'did nothing wrong' and was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Band claimed he doesn't remember Maxwell ever introducing him to any women and had no details to offer about the times Clinton spent with Epstein, though there are multiple photos of Clinton and the financier hanging out together.

His lack of answers irked Nancy Mace.

"You’re being very difficult," Mace told him, according to the transcript. "Like, I honestly had real hope for you to be, like, a really great witness for us. I think this is going to go down as one of the greatest coverups in American history."

Article continues below advertisement

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell called Doug Band nicknames like 'booboo' in exposed emails.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell called Doug Band nicknames like 'booboo' in exposed emails.

Band, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, remained friendly with Clinton after his time in the White House, but the two eventually ceased keeping in touch.

Band insisted to the House Oversight Committee that he finds the Epstein case "incredibly disturbing and horrific and evil."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Swears He 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Photo of The Epstein files contained multiple photos of Bill Clinton.
Source: MEGA

The Epstein files contained multiple photos of Bill Clinton.

Clinton himself has also not been implicated in Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes, and in his own testimony, swore he was unaware of his actions.

"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," the former POTUS stated. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."

"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," added Clinton.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.