Bill Clinton's Former Assistant Testified He Has No 'Information' on Ex-President Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island Despite Saying Otherwise in 2020
July 22 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
The testimony from Bill Clinton’s former Deputy Assistant Doug Band — known as the politician's "body man" — has been released by the House Oversight Committee after they questioned him about Clinton's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Though Band famously said in a 2020 Vanity Fair interview that the former president flew on the late financier's jet to his infamous island, Band changed his tune while testifying.
'I Do Not Have Any Information'
"I’m telling you today, as I sit here in a voluntary interview, that I do not have any information that he went to the island," he said.
Exposed emails in the Epstein files showed Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell calling Band nicknames like "babycakes" and "booboo." Most of the messages occurred in the early 2000s before the financier was charged for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2006.
One suspicious email from Maxwell to Band read, "When we are all back in NY the plan is to do a dinner — we'll have the sluty [sic] Spanish girl which will be nicely counter balanced by the cool poised Swedish type."
She also told him to alert her the next time he visits Europe, as she had "some interesting and fun friends that you could hook up with."
'You're Being Very Difficult'
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Band claimed he doesn't remember Maxwell ever introducing him to any women and had no details to offer about the times Clinton spent with Epstein, though there are multiple photos of Clinton and the financier hanging out together.
His lack of answers irked Nancy Mace.
"You’re being very difficult," Mace told him, according to the transcript. "Like, I honestly had real hope for you to be, like, a really great witness for us. I think this is going to go down as one of the greatest coverups in American history."
Band, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, remained friendly with Clinton after his time in the White House, but the two eventually ceased keeping in touch.
Band insisted to the House Oversight Committee that he finds the Epstein case "incredibly disturbing and horrific and evil."
Bill Clinton Swears He 'Did Nothing Wrong'
Clinton himself has also not been implicated in Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes, and in his own testimony, swore he was unaware of his actions.
"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," the former POTUS stated. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."
"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," added Clinton.