NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell Felt Up 14-Year-Old to Ensure She Had a 'Great Body for Mr. Epstein and His Friends' Source: MEGA Graphic details of Ghislaine Maxwell's abuse of teenage girls emerged in an update of the bestselling 2016 Jeffrey Epstein book 'Filthy Rich.' Lesley Abravanel June 17 2026, Updated 4:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Horrific details regarding Ghislaine Maxwell grooming and touching a 14-year-old girl to ensure she was ready for late child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his associates are one of many harrowing survivor testimonies documented within the update of the bestselling book Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story: 10 Years Later and its subsequent Netflix docuseries adaptation. Co-authored by James Patterson, John Connolly and Tim Malloy, the updated version of the 2016 bestseller exposes the vast international s--trafficking operation orchestrated by Epstein and Maxwell. It highlights original Palm Beach, Fla., police interviews, court transcripts and firsthand testimonies of the systemic grooming and abuse of minor girls.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Touched Underage Girls

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly inspected underage girls' bodies before they met Jeffrey Epstein.

The book details allegations from survivors who testified during Maxwell’s four-month trial that ended in her convictions for s-- trafficking and other felonies. Claims said the disgraced British socialite would personally inspect and touch underage girls, assuring them they had "a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends." “Her trial began in New York on November 29, 2021. The prosecution presented twenty-four witnesses over the course of ten days in making their case that between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell had lured girls as young as fourteen into Epstein’s hands. Maxwell had not only been present during some of the abuse, they said, but she’d also participated at some points,” the authors wrote. During Maxwell's criminal trial, an accuser who testified under the pseudonym "Jane" described being abused starting at age 14. She recounted an incident where Maxwell touched her b------, hips and buttocks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell participated in sexual acts with the girls and Jeffrey Epstein, the book claimed.

“'Jane,’ ‘Carolyn,’ and ‘Kate’ testified pseudonymously. Another of Epstein’s more outspoken victims, Annie Farmer, waived her right to anonymity,” the authors noted. “Jane claimed that Epstein had begun sexually abusing her when she was fourteen, and that Maxwell had both watched and joined in. She’d met the older woman at a youth arts camp in Michigan.” “Jane” recalled in graphic detail o----- that included Maxwell and Epstein’s friends. “'Hands everywhere’ is what she remembers about their group s--. ‘She [Maxwell], along with others, would start taking their clothes off. And Jeffrey would get on the massage table, and it would just, you know, turn into this o---,” the authors noted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell.

But the abuse didn’t stop with teenager “Jane.” “Carolyn was also fourteen when Epstein started to abuse her in the early 2000s. She’d been scouted by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who wrote about her role with deep shame in Nobody’s Girl. As the daughter of an alcoholic mother and already a victim of childhood sexual abuse, Carolyn had been extra vulnerable. She told the court how Maxwell ‘came in and felt my b----- and my hips and my buttocks and said... that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends,’” the authors wrote.

Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Get the Book Killed

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's pal Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.