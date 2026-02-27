'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Insists He Would've Turned Jeffrey Epstein in Himself If He Had 'Any Inkling' of His Crimes

Article continues below advertisement

'I Saw Nothing'

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton said he knew 'nothing' about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme.

In his opening statement, which was also shared to X, the 79-year-old insisted he "had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing," declaring: "No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos." "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do," he continued. "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton dismissed the '20-year-old photos' of him from the Epstein files.

Clinton added, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals." Elsewhere in his opening statement, Clinton claimed that "even with 20/20 hindsight, he “saw nothing that ever gave me a pause." "We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him," Clinton pointed out.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton said he stopped being friends with Jeffrey Epstein long before he was convicted of any crimes.

A bit of sarcasm shined through Clinton's remarks, as he stated, "Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions." He went on, "But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities, consistent with the facts as I know them: the legitimate, the logical, and even the outlandish."

Bill Clinton Slams Congress for Making Wife Hillary Testify

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton ridiculed the House Oversight Committee for making his wife, Hillary, testify.