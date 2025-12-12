Bill Clinton All Smiles as He Grips Ghislaine Maxwell's Waist in Newly Released Photos With Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton was all smiles in the latest drop of photos taken from the late Jeffrey Epstein’s collection, released on December 12 by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The former president, 79, stood front and center in one of the snaps, his hand wrapped around Ghislaine Maxwell’s waist as she stood to his left, with Epstein positioned beside her. The photo also appeared to be signed by Clinton.

Bill Clinton Appeared Next to Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: House Oversight Committee Bill Clinton appeared in new photos with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton has long denied any knowledge of Epstein’s alleged s-- crimes, and no Epstein survivor or associate has ever publicly accused him of wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct. The photo is one of 19 photos ripped from the late pedophile’s email and computer, released to the public on Friday. The files are part of a large trove containing more than 95,000 files, which have been confirmed to include high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, movie director Woody Allen, entrepreneur Richard Branson and attorney Alan Dershowitz. It’s unclear when the photos were taken.

Photos From Jeffrey Epstein's Collection Were Released

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump appeared in new photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” the committee's ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. said in a statement on the release. “These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

Donald Trump Maintains Innocence

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has denied knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Trump, 79, has maintained his position that he didn't know anything about Epstein’s s-- crimes and signed off on a bill to release the files associated with the late businessman last month. "Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," his long Truth Social post read after he signed. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES."

Donald Trump Agreed to Release Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein died in police custody in 2019.