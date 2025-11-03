Bill Clinton, 79, Sparks Concerns After He's Spotted With Bandage on His Face at NYC Marathon Amid Health Woes
Nov. 3 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton has reignited concerns about his health after a public appearance at the TCS New York City Marathon over the weekend.
On Sunday, November 2, the former president was spotted with a bandage on his face as he cheered on his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton.
The large skin-colored Band-Aid covered the tip of Bill's nose, prompting fans to wonder what mysterious wound the dressing was covering.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the former Democratic leader, 79, could be seen hugging his 45-year-old daughter after she crossed the finish line upon completion of her 26.2-mile race.
While it's unclear what caused Bill to need a bandage on his face, social media users were quick to speculate potential reasons why.
Bill Clinton Sparks Skin Cancer Concerns With Large Bandage
"If I had to guess I'd say he had Mohs surgery to remove a skin cancer lesion on his nose," one person guessed, as another similarly suggested, "Mohs surgery most likely. For skin cancer."
"Who knows? But it is rather common to have skin cancer removed as you age," a third individual noted.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Mohs surgery "is a procedure used to treat skin cancer" that "involves cutting away thin layers of skin."
"Each thin layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer," the website explained, though there are no reports at time of press regarding whether Bill may have cancer.
Inside Bill Clinton's History of Health Struggles
The 42nd president of the United States' apparent wound on his nose isn't the only health trouble he faced in recent months.
Back in August, Bill was photographed leaving the Hamptons with a defibrillator alongside his wife.
He was specifically seen carrying a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag— used to shock the heart in emergency situations and to monitor patients with a high risk of cardiac arrest.
Bill Clinton Underwent Emergency Quadruple Bypass Surgery in 2004
Bill notably underwent an emergency quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, just three years after he left the White House.
At the time, Doctors admitted Bill would likely have suffered a heart attack had he not received medical attention to repair blockages in his arteries.
In December 2024, news broke that Bill had been hospitalized in Washington, D.C. with a "fever and suspected dehydration."