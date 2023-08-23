Trouble in Paradise? Bill and Hillary Clinton Keep Their Distance While Hiking in the Hamptons
Bill and Hillary Clinton are currently vacationing in The Hamptons, but you'd never know it based on recent photos of the two out and about in the ritzy area.
Earlier this week, the spouses were spotted taking a hike, but instead of walking side by side so they could chat while getting in their steps, the mom-of-one was a few strides behind her husband.
The 2016 presidential hopeful had her hair tied back and wore a pair of glasses in addition to a light-colored patterned kaftan, loose gray pants and a dark pair of sneakers, while the former commander-in-chief kept cool in a navy T-shirt, dark blue shorts and red sneakers.
He also carried a baseball cap in his hand.
According to the news outlet that published the photo, the duo was out on Monday, August 21, just two days after Bill celebrated his 77th birthday.
The former U.S. Senator, 75, marked the occasion by posting a throwback photo on Instagram that depicted her husband and Al Gore's wife, Tipper, near two cakes.
"Happy birthday, dear Bill (and Tipper)! Photo: U.S. National Archives," she captioned the upload.
- Anthony Weiner Lashes Out After Podcast Host Tells Him He'll Always Be Known for Sending Explicit Photos to Underage Girls
- Donald Trump Recalls Playing Golf With Bill Clinton Prior To Rivalry With Wife Hillary: 'He's Got A Certain Athleticism'
- Donald Trump Says Bill Clinton Was 'A Weapon' Wife Hillary Didn't Use During Her Presidential Campaign: 'They Shut Him Out'
Though the couple hasn't commented on the years-long whispers surrounding their marriage, Hillary has been outspoken about old rival Donald Trump's multiple indictments.
"Oh, I can’t believe this. Honestly, I didn’t think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments," she spilled on an August episode of Rachel Maddow's show.
“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” Hillary continued. “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”
Meanwhile, some Republicans have backed Trump and claimed the author is the one who should be behind bars.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She walks the country free. She’s giggling all over the place. She’s getting into friendly media. She’s laughing about all these indictments. Hillary Clinton should be in prison for her entire life," Mark Levin previously declared. "She destroyed over 30,000 emails. They destroyed their cell phones. Nobody was dragged in front of a grand jury. There was no search of her home for any other service or information."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of the Clintons hiking.