Former President Bill Clinton, 78, Hospitalized for 'Testing and Observation' After Developing a Fever

bill clinton hospitalized
Source: mega

President Bill Clinton was hospitalized for a fever at Georgetown University Medical Center on December 23.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Monday, December 23, with a fever, his spokesperson said on social media.

“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Ureña added.

bill clinton hospitalized
Source: mega

Bill Clinton was hospitalized on December 23.

In 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for five days with sepsis caused by an infection.

“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” according to a joint statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician.

bill clinton hospitalized
Source: mega

The former president is in 'good spirits.'

President Bill Clinton

Clinton’s doctors had said “after two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” adding that they “hope to have him go home soon.”

As OK! previously reported, Clinton was on the campaign trail earlier this summer where he spoke about how great Kamala Harris is.

bill clinton hospitalized
Source: mega

The politician was hospitalized in 2021.

“So just tell your neighbors. It’s not too late to talk to people,” he said while in Maine ahead of the 2024 election. “The next four days will shape the next forty of fifty years, so give it all you’ve got.”

bill clinton hospitalized
Source: mega

Donald Trump was seen on the campaign trail over the summer.

Though Harris ended up losing to Donald Trump, Clinton said he's worried about what the future holds.

“What has surprised so many people – although I’m sure this happened in the ‘30s throughout Europe, when they were considering things with fascism – a lot of people just can’t believe how many voters in America agree that he doesn’t make sense, agree that he’s advocating things that would be bad, but somehow think that if the experience was good for them back then, it was magically his doing and everything was fine,” Clinton told CNN. “So, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

If Trump wins, “I don’t know what I’m going to think, but I think that I will do my best to save my foundation for the work we do, and for my wife and daughter, go back to work,” he added. “Whether they’ll let me do it or not, I don’t know.”

