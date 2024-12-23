Former President Bill Clinton, 78, Hospitalized for 'Testing and Observation' After Developing a Fever
Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Monday, December 23, with a fever, his spokesperson said on social media.
“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.
“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Ureña added.
In 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for five days with sepsis caused by an infection.
“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” according to a joint statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician.
- President Joe Biden's Lack Of Cognitive Abilities Are Being Covered Up By The White House: 'It's Getting Worse,' Psychologist Spills
- Bill Clinton Hopes Donald Trump Will Have His Own 'Deathbed Conversion' and Change His Behavior During Second Term
- Jimmy Fallon Is Skeptical About Donald Trump's Doctor's Note: 'The Only Guy Who Gets His Cardio in by Storming Out of Courtrooms'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Clinton’s doctors had said “after two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” adding that they “hope to have him go home soon.”
As OK! previously reported, Clinton was on the campaign trail earlier this summer where he spoke about how great Kamala Harris is.
“So just tell your neighbors. It’s not too late to talk to people,” he said while in Maine ahead of the 2024 election. “The next four days will shape the next forty of fifty years, so give it all you’ve got.”
Though Harris ended up losing to Donald Trump, Clinton said he's worried about what the future holds.
“What has surprised so many people – although I’m sure this happened in the ‘30s throughout Europe, when they were considering things with fascism – a lot of people just can’t believe how many voters in America agree that he doesn’t make sense, agree that he’s advocating things that would be bad, but somehow think that if the experience was good for them back then, it was magically his doing and everything was fine,” Clinton told CNN. “So, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
If Trump wins, “I don’t know what I’m going to think, but I think that I will do my best to save my foundation for the work we do, and for my wife and daughter, go back to work,” he added. “Whether they’ll let me do it or not, I don’t know.”