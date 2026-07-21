Bill Clinton Trolled by Critics for Wearing Skinny Jeans and MAGA-Like Hat While Vacationing With Wife Hillary in Italy: 'A Fashion Don't'

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Bill and Hillary Clinton are getting some R&R in Italy. The couple was spotted vacationing on the Sicilian islands after visiting the Amalfi Coast, a new report revealed. The pair was accompanied by two "carabinieri," who are equivalent to the country's police, but that didn't stop them from taking photos with fans.

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Critics Poked Fun at Their Fashion Choices

Source: MEGA Social media users poked fun at the outfit Bill Clinton was seen wearing in Italy.

Hillary, 78, ditched her usual pantsuit for a black and white striped long-sleeved shirt, white pants, and a white baseball cap and sunglasses, while the former president, 79, was spotted in a navy blue, button-down short-sleeve shirt, jeans and red baseball cap. Some critics poked fun at their attire on social media, with one joking, "Bubba in skinny jeans is so *wrong*," while another called his look "a fashion don't."

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Source: MEGA People felt the former president's red baseball cap resembled Donald Trump's MAGA hat.

Others commented on how the ex-POTUS' red hat resembled Donald Trump's MAGA cap. "Bill wears a low-cut blouse and tapered, skinny jeans with a MAGA-adjacent cap while Hillary is dressed like the Hamburglar," one individual quipped, while another asked, "It's kind of funny to see him borrowing that style, isn't it?"

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Inside the Couple's Trip

Source: MEGA The Clintons dined with Diane von Fürstenberg in Italy.

While on the Amalfi Coast, the pair enjoyed a weekend luncheon with Diane von Fürstenberg and New York City Wine & Food Festival founder, Lee Brian Schrager, Page Six shared. The trip comes a few months after both politicians were subpoenaed in relation to the DOJ's investigation into late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Though Bill was seen in multiple photos with Jeffrey, he insisted he did not participate in any of his trafficking or sexual assault crimes.

'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton testified he saw 'nothing wrong' whenever he was with Jeffrey Epstein.