Bill Clinton Trolled by Critics for Wearing Skinny Jeans and MAGA-Like Hat While Vacationing With Wife Hillary in Italy: 'A Fashion Don't'
July 21 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton are getting some R&R in Italy.
The couple was spotted vacationing on the Sicilian islands after visiting the Amalfi Coast, a new report revealed. The pair was accompanied by two "carabinieri," who are equivalent to the country's police, but that didn't stop them from taking photos with fans.
Critics Poked Fun at Their Fashion Choices
Hillary, 78, ditched her usual pantsuit for a black and white striped long-sleeved shirt, white pants, and a white baseball cap and sunglasses, while the former president, 79, was spotted in a navy blue, button-down short-sleeve shirt, jeans and red baseball cap.
Some critics poked fun at their attire on social media, with one joking, "Bubba in skinny jeans is so *wrong*," while another called his look "a fashion don't."
Others commented on how the ex-POTUS' red hat resembled Donald Trump's MAGA cap.
"Bill wears a low-cut blouse and tapered, skinny jeans with a MAGA-adjacent cap while Hillary is dressed like the Hamburglar," one individual quipped, while another asked, "It's kind of funny to see him borrowing that style, isn't it?"
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Inside the Couple's Trip
While on the Amalfi Coast, the pair enjoyed a weekend luncheon with Diane von Fürstenberg and New York City Wine & Food Festival founder, Lee Brian Schrager, Page Six shared.
The trip comes a few months after both politicians were subpoenaed in relation to the DOJ's investigation into late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Though Bill was seen in multiple photos with Jeffrey, he insisted he did not participate in any of his trafficking or sexual assault crimes.
'I Did Nothing Wrong'
"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," the father-of-one stated. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."
He also insisted he would have reported Jeffrey himself if he knew of his crimes.
"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," said Bill.
Hillary was not known to have ever had a relationship with the late financier, with many people questioning why she was asked to testify in the first place. Even her husband said it was not "right" for Hillary to be subpoenaed.