or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Bill Clinton
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary at His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Declares It 'Was Simply Not Right' for Her to Be Subpoenaed

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: department of justice/mega

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were ordered to testify about Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton defended wife Hillary Clinton in his Friday, February 27, deposition over Jeffrey Epstein.

Before he was questioned, the former president released a lengthy opening statement that shamed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing his spouse, who testified one day prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Clinton criticized the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Bill Clinton criticized the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein.

"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he declared. "She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BillClinton/x

The former president claimed he 'would have turned in' the financier himself if he knew about his crimes.

Elsewhere in his statement, the father-of-one insisted he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong" in relation to the late financier.

"Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause," he declared.

Bill admitted he will likely respond to questions by answering that he doesn't "recall" certain things, and while "that might be unsatisfying," he's "not going to say something I'm not sure of."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Bill Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Despite being seen in multiple photos with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton said he did and saw 'nothing wrong.'
Source: house oversight committee

Despite being seen in multiple photos with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton said he did and saw 'nothing wrong.'

"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he expressed.

"Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions," he continued. 'But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities, consistent with the facts as I know them: the legitimate, the logical and even the outlandish."

The politician concluded his letter by writing, "With that, Mr. Chairman, fire away."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The former POTUS testified on Friday, February 27.
Source: house oversight committee

The former POTUS testified on Friday, February 27.

As OK! reported, Bill was seen in numerous photos with Jeffrey, and records proved he flew on the financier's plane more than once.

He has not been charged in any crime connected to the pedophile.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Deposition

Photo of A photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.
Source: mega

A photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.

Bill's deposition appears to be going more smoothly than his wife's, as Hillary's was temporarily paused after U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert sent political commentator Benny Johnson a photo of Hillary testifying, which he posted on X.

A little over an hour later, he claimed the former Secretary of State "stormed out" of the deposition because of the photo.

"Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane," he wrote on social media. "The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.