Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary at His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Declares It 'Was Simply Not Right' for Her to Be Subpoenaed
Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton defended wife Hillary Clinton in his Friday, February 27, deposition over Jeffrey Epstein.
Before he was questioned, the former president released a lengthy opening statement that shamed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing his spouse, who testified one day prior.
Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary
"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he declared. "She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."
Elsewhere in his statement, the father-of-one insisted he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong" in relation to the late financier.
"Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause," he declared.
Bill admitted he will likely respond to questions by answering that he doesn't "recall" certain things, and while "that might be unsatisfying," he's "not going to say something I'm not sure of."
- Hillary Clinton 'Stormed Out' of Jeffrey Epstein Deposition After Photo of Her Testifying Was Leaked Online, Claims Commentator
- 'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Insists He Would've Turned Jeffrey Epstein in Himself If He Had 'Any Inkling' of His Crimes
- Kaitlan Collins Shades Donald Trump's Allies for 'Showing Up' to Hillary Clinton's Deposition But Not to Jeffrey Epstein's Pal Les Wexner's
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he expressed.
"Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions," he continued. 'But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities, consistent with the facts as I know them: the legitimate, the logical and even the outlandish."
The politician concluded his letter by writing, "With that, Mr. Chairman, fire away."
As OK! reported, Bill was seen in numerous photos with Jeffrey, and records proved he flew on the financier's plane more than once.
He has not been charged in any crime connected to the pedophile.
Hillary Clinton Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Deposition
Bill's deposition appears to be going more smoothly than his wife's, as Hillary's was temporarily paused after U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert sent political commentator Benny Johnson a photo of Hillary testifying, which he posted on X.
A little over an hour later, he claimed the former Secretary of State "stormed out" of the deposition because of the photo.
"Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane," he wrote on social media. "The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."