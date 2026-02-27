Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary at His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Declares It 'Was Simply Not Right' for Her to Be Subpoenaed

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton defended wife Hillary Clinton in his Friday, February 27, deposition over Jeffrey Epstein. Before he was questioned, the former president released a lengthy opening statement that shamed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing his spouse, who testified one day prior.

Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary

Source: mega Bill Clinton criticized the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein.

"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he declared. "She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026 Source: @BillClinton/x The former president claimed he 'would have turned in' the financier himself if he knew about his crimes.

Elsewhere in his statement, the father-of-one insisted he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong" in relation to the late financier. "Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause," he declared. Bill admitted he will likely respond to questions by answering that he doesn't "recall" certain things, and while "that might be unsatisfying," he's "not going to say something I'm not sure of."

Source: house oversight committee Despite being seen in multiple photos with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton said he did and saw 'nothing wrong.'

"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he expressed. "Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions," he continued. 'But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities, consistent with the facts as I know them: the legitimate, the logical and even the outlandish." The politician concluded his letter by writing, "With that, Mr. Chairman, fire away."

Source: house oversight committee The former POTUS testified on Friday, February 27.

As OK! reported, Bill was seen in numerous photos with Jeffrey, and records proved he flew on the financier's plane more than once. He has not been charged in any crime connected to the pedophile.

Hillary Clinton Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Deposition

Source: mega A photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.