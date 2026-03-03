Bill Clinton Claims He's Never Met Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre as He's Grilled in Deposition

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton firmly denied any inappropriate connection to the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein or Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, per newly released clips from his closed-door deposition that were made public by the House panel.

In one exchange, he was asked directly if he had ever visited Epstein’s private island. "No,” he firmly answered while grinning.

Source: Right Side Broadcasting Network Bill Clinton denied visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna followed up with another pointed question: "We have Virginia Giuffre, who has testified [to] seeing you on the island with two young girls. Did this occur?" Clinton replied, "No."

🚨BREAKING: Bill Clinton was directly asked whether he received a massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s girls, visited Epstein’s island, or met Virginia Roberts Giuffre.



LUNA: "Have you ever had contact with Chauntae Davies?"



CLINTON: "I think that was the name of one of his… pic.twitter.com/a6wTviNhy4 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 2, 2026 Source: @KanekoaTheGreat/X

He also said he never met Giuffre, the Australian-American advocate who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Her accusations led to high-profile lawsuits, including one against ex-Prince Andrew, which was later settled. Giuffre founded the nonprofit Victims Refuse Silence in 2015 to support victims of s-- trafficking. She died by suicide on April 25, 2025, in Australia, where she had lived for years with her husband and three children.

The questioning didn’t stop there, as lawmakers also asked Clinton about a photo released by the Department of Justice and whether he ever received a massage from one of Epstein’s associates. "Have you ever had contact with Chauntae Davies?" Luna questioned. Clinton said, "Not that I'm aware of."

Source: MEGA The former president said he never met Virginia Giuffre.

Luna interpolated, "Did you ever receive a massage from her or anyone else on that trip?" Clinton explained, “You've seen the pictures. I was sitting and I got a back rub by neck work. And I think Chauntae did it, but I'm not sure."

He was also confronted about Epstein’s alleged claim that Clinton “likes them young.” “First of all, that’s not true that I have any interest in underage girls,” Clinton clarified. "Why would Epstein say that?" Nancy Mace asked. "Clinton likes them young, referring to girls." "First of all, that's not true," Clinton said, to which Mace responded, "What's not true?" He answered, "That I have any interest in underage [girls]." "I didn't say underage. I said, I said young," she clarified, prompting Clinton to quickly say, "But it's still not true." "Is an intern young?" the representative appeared to take a swipe at his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. "Yes," he said.

Source: MEGA Lawmakers questioned Bill Clinton's photos and past trips.

Bill Clinton is asked why Jeffrey Epstein said he 'likes them young'



YIKES! pic.twitter.com/tmL6RBzlR8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2026 Source: @bennyjohnson/X

Another portion of the deposition focused on Clinton’s past association with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before Epstein had been convicted of any crimes. Clinton became the first former or sitting president to testify before Congress in more than 40 years. House Republicans questioned him under oath about Epstein’s fundraising, visits to the White House and pictures included in the DOJ’s Epstein file release. In his opening statement, later shared on X, the 79-year-old insisted he "had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing," declaring: "No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos."

"I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do," he continued. "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong." Clinton added, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."

He further claimed that even with hindsight, he “saw nothing that ever gave me a pause." "We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him," Clinton pointed out.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton insisted he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.