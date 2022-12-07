Bill Cosby Facing Lawsuit From Five Women Alleging Sexual Assault

A year and a half after disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison in June 2021, five women — two of which appeared on the star’s eponymous sitcom The Cosby Show — sued the actor this week, alleging several instances of sexual abuse.

On Monday, December 5, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd as well as actresses Lily Bernard and Eden Tirl — who held minor roles on the long-running series — named Cosby in a civil suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, accusing the star of rape and sexual assault among other acts of sexual misconduct.