Verdict Reached In Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Trial — Is He Guilty?

According to Deadline, a decision from the jurors could be revealed on Tuesday, June 21.

Huth first sued Cosby in 2014 for sexual battery. She also claimed the comedian assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in the '70s when she was 16 years old.

“Mr. Cosby will fully be exonerated once the jurors hear the evidence as well as examine the many inconsistent accounts given by Ms. Huth," a statement read.

“You have to decide what’s right,” Huth’s lawyer Nathan Goldberg said during the closing arguments. “But please bear in mind that you have to hold Mr. Cosby wholly and completely accountable for the harm he did.”