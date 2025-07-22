Bill Cosby Compares Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Drowning to Losing His Own Son in 1997

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, passed away at age 54 during a family vacation in Costa Rica on July 20, and now his costar is reacting to the news.

Bill Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed the difficult emotional parallels he drew between Warner's drowning and the death of his son, Ennis Cosby, who was murdered in 1997. "It reminded him (Bill) of the same call he received when his son died," the spokesperson said to a news outlet.