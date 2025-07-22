or
Article continues below advertisement
Bill Cosby Compares Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Drowning to Losing His Own Son in 1997

Composite Photo of Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: Mega

Bill Cosby said Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s drowning reminded him of his son Ennis Cosby’s death.

By:

July 22 2025, Published 7:06 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, passed away at age 54 during a family vacation in Costa Rica on July 20, and now his costar is reacting to the news.

Bill Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed the difficult emotional parallels he drew between Warner's drowning and the death of his son, Ennis Cosby, who was murdered in 1997. "It reminded him (Bill) of the same call he received when his son died," the spokesperson said to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cosby's son played with Malcolm," describing the events as "devastating."

Despite his grief, Bill managed to celebrate Malcolm’s memory, stating, "Malcolm was doing what he loved when he died — he was with his family."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death deeply affected Bill Cosby.
Source: Mega

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death deeply affected Bill Cosby.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill reminisced about their last conversation, mentioning Malcolm had just finished a concert in Minnesota. "They spoke all the time. He said, 'Malcolm was changing humanity,'" Andrew recalled.

Bill found solace in reaching out to his former The Cosby Show costars during this difficult time. Andrew revealed, “He was on the phone with Phylicia Rashad [who played his onscreen wife, Claire Huxtable] reminiscing about Malcolm.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at 54 after being swept away by a current in Costa Rica.
Source: Mega

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at 54 after being swept away by a current in Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with CBS News, Bill addressed the loss further, recalling Malcolm's dedication to his craft.

"He was never afraid to go to his room and study," Bill shared, noting their last discussion centered around Malcolm’s proud moments with the Art in Motion concert.

Article continues below advertisement

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) stated that authorities recovered Malcolm’s body and confirmed it was due to "asphyxiation by submersion," adding that the "victim appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current." Lifesaving efforts from bystanders and the Costa Rican Red Cross tragically ended with Malcolm being declared dead at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'spoke all the time,' according to a spokesperson.
Source: Mega

Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'spoke all the time,' according to a spokesperson.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: CBS News/YouTube

Bill Cosby praised Malcolm-Jamal Warner's dedication to acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers first met Malcolm as the lovable Theo Huxtable during the show's eight-season run from 1984 to 1992. The actor acknowledged the complex legacy of The Cosby Show, especially in light of Bill’s legal troubles.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy," Andrew shared with People in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Cosby was previously in prison.
Source: Mega

Bill Cosby was previously in prison.

Bill’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned in 2021 by Pennsylvania's highest court, leading to his release from prison.

While he is no longer incarcerated, Bill continues to face multiple civil lawsuits from women alleging sexual assault, with at least one case already resulting in a judgment against him.

