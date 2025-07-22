Bill Cosby Compares Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Drowning to Losing His Own Son in 1997
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, passed away at age 54 during a family vacation in Costa Rica on July 20, and now his costar is reacting to the news.
Bill Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed the difficult emotional parallels he drew between Warner's drowning and the death of his son, Ennis Cosby, who was murdered in 1997. "It reminded him (Bill) of the same call he received when his son died," the spokesperson said to a news outlet.
"Cosby's son played with Malcolm," describing the events as "devastating."
Despite his grief, Bill managed to celebrate Malcolm’s memory, stating, "Malcolm was doing what he loved when he died — he was with his family."
Bill reminisced about their last conversation, mentioning Malcolm had just finished a concert in Minnesota. "They spoke all the time. He said, 'Malcolm was changing humanity,'" Andrew recalled.
Bill found solace in reaching out to his former The Cosby Show costars during this difficult time. Andrew revealed, “He was on the phone with Phylicia Rashad [who played his onscreen wife, Claire Huxtable] reminiscing about Malcolm.”
In an interview with CBS News, Bill addressed the loss further, recalling Malcolm's dedication to his craft.
"He was never afraid to go to his room and study," Bill shared, noting their last discussion centered around Malcolm’s proud moments with the Art in Motion concert.
The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) stated that authorities recovered Malcolm’s body and confirmed it was due to "asphyxiation by submersion," adding that the "victim appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current." Lifesaving efforts from bystanders and the Costa Rican Red Cross tragically ended with Malcolm being declared dead at the scene.
Viewers first met Malcolm as the lovable Theo Huxtable during the show's eight-season run from 1984 to 1992. The actor acknowledged the complex legacy of The Cosby Show, especially in light of Bill’s legal troubles.
"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy," Andrew shared with People in February 2023.
Bill’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned in 2021 by Pennsylvania's highest court, leading to his release from prison.
While he is no longer incarcerated, Bill continues to face multiple civil lawsuits from women alleging sexual assault, with at least one case already resulting in a judgment against him.