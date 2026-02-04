NEWS Bill Gates Insists He 'Never Went' to Jeffrey Epstein's Island, Slams Claims He Caught STD From 'Russian Girls' Source: DOJ; 9 News Australia 'The more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior,' the Microsoft co-founder said. Allie Fasanella Feb. 4 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Bill Gates is shedding light on his former friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In a new wide-ranging interview with 9 News Australia uploaded on Wednesday, February 4, the tech mogul denied ever visiting the notorious Epstein island and slammed claims he contracted an STD from "Russian girls." Gates, 70, insisted, "I never went to the island, I never met any women. And so, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior."

“Nunca fui a la isla, nunca conocí a ninguna mujer”, asegura Gates al referirse a un borrador de correo atribuido a Epstein que… pic.twitter.com/DXfLN7wZnc — Jhonf Fonseca (@Jhonffonseca) February 4, 2026 Source: @Jhonffonseca/x Bill Gates addressed his connection to Jeffrey Epstein during an interview with 9 News Australia.

'I Was Foolish to Spend Time With Him'

Source: 9 News Australia Bill Gates claimed he only spent time with the late pedophile in the hopes that his rich friends would 'give money to global health.'

The Microsoft co-founder — who has been heavily featured in the Epstein files that have come out so far — said he only had dinner with the financier until 2014 after meeting him three years prior. "The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health," he explained. "In retrospect, that was a dead end. I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him." In response to the draft emails allegedly written by the late s-- offender in 2013, Gates said, "Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false. I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

'Was He Trying to Attack Me in Some Way?'

Source: 9 News Australia Jeffrey Epstein claimed in an unsent email that Bill Gates got an STD after sleeping with 'Russian girls.'

The unsent email in question was unearthed in the latest batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30. In it, Jeffrey penned, "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda [French Gates] and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal."

Source: mega The Department of Justice unveiled a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, January 30.

It went on, "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall for bridge tournaments, as I am a medical doctor, but have no prescriptions writing ability." The email was allegedly written for biotech venture capitalist Boris Nikolic, a former Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation chief advisor for science and technology, who resigned in 2014. Jeffrey also sent Bill an email dated July 18, 2013 that read, "To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----."

'These Claims Are Absolutely Absurd and Completely False'

Source: mega Bill Gates released an official statement denying the new claims on Saturday, January 31.