or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Went' to Notorious Epstein Island But Admits It's 'Nice'

split photo of donald trump and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Donald Trump weirdly called Jeffrey Epstein's island 'nice.'

Dec. 23 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to deny spending time at the infamous Caribbean island Jeffrey Epstein owned and allegedly used as a part of his s-- trafficking scheme.

When asked about the newly released batch of Epstein-related documents during an appearance on Monday, December 22, the president told reporters, "He [Bill Clinton] was at Epstein's island a lot..I wasn't, I never went there, by the way."

He then oddly added, "it's nice... a lot of people did go there."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @clashreport/x

Donald Trump denied ever going to Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls the Epstein Files a 'Terrible Thing'

image of The president said he doesn't 'like' seeing photos of Bill Clinton with the late s-- offender.
Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ

The president said he doesn't 'like' seeing photos of Bill Clinton with the late s-- offender.

Just minutes prior, he responded to the photos of Clinton partying with the dead s-- offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing," Trump said.

On Friday, December 19, the Department of Justice launched a website with thousands of documents and photos from the pedophile's estate, some of which depict high-profile figures like Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Michael Jackson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Also Included in the Epstein Files

image of Donald Trump can be seen with women in newly released photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.
Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ

Donald Trump can be seen with women in newly released photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Despite Trump's claims that he knows "nothing about" appearing in the newly released photos, one old snap showed him mingling with younger women in bikinis.

The 79-year-old POTUS was also included in a prior batch of photos published by the DOJ on Friday, December 12, once again pictured with various unidentified women.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump continues to call out Democrats for their association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Donald Trump continues to call out Democrats for their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump officially signed the bill for the Epstein files to be released in November, a decision that came after he previously called the disgraced financier's case a "hoax."

Announcing the move in a long-winded Truth Social statement on November 19, Trump made sure to note that Epstein was a "lifelong Democrat" and called out Clinton for allegedly traveling on Epstein's plane "26 times."

Bill Clinton Demands All Jeffrey Epstein Files Be Released

image of Bill Clinton appeared to be close friends with the dead criminal and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton appeared to be close friends with the dead criminal and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Former President Clinton, 79, has since called for all the Epstein files relating to himself be released to prove his innocence.

"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña said on Monday, December 22.

The statement continued, "This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.