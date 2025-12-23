Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Went' to Notorious Epstein Island But Admits It's 'Nice'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to deny spending time at the infamous Caribbean island Jeffrey Epstein owned and allegedly used as a part of his s-- trafficking scheme.
When asked about the newly released batch of Epstein-related documents during an appearance on Monday, December 22, the president told reporters, "He [Bill Clinton] was at Epstein's island a lot..I wasn't, I never went there, by the way."
He then oddly added, "it's nice... a lot of people did go there."
Donald Trump Calls the Epstein Files a 'Terrible Thing'
Just minutes prior, he responded to the photos of Clinton partying with the dead s-- offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing," Trump said.
On Friday, December 19, the Department of Justice launched a website with thousands of documents and photos from the pedophile's estate, some of which depict high-profile figures like Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Michael Jackson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Donald Trump Is Also Included in the Epstein Files
Despite Trump's claims that he knows "nothing about" appearing in the newly released photos, one old snap showed him mingling with younger women in bikinis.
The 79-year-old POTUS was also included in a prior batch of photos published by the DOJ on Friday, December 12, once again pictured with various unidentified women.
- Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Had the Privilege of Going' to Jeffrey Epstein's Island — But Claims 'Bill Clinton Did 28 Times'
- 'It's a Terrible Thing': Donald Trump Says He Doesn't 'Like' the Pictures of 'Nice' Bill Clinton With Dead Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein From Latest File Dump
- Donald Trump Orders FBI to 'Investigate' Bill Clinton's 'Relationship' With Jeffrey Epstein Amid Email 'Hoax': 'Stay Tuned!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
President Trump officially signed the bill for the Epstein files to be released in November, a decision that came after he previously called the disgraced financier's case a "hoax."
Announcing the move in a long-winded Truth Social statement on November 19, Trump made sure to note that Epstein was a "lifelong Democrat" and called out Clinton for allegedly traveling on Epstein's plane "26 times."
Bill Clinton Demands All Jeffrey Epstein Files Be Released
Former President Clinton, 79, has since called for all the Epstein files relating to himself be released to prove his innocence.
"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña said on Monday, December 22.
The statement continued, "This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)."