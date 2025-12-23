Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Went' to Notorious Epstein Island But Admits It's 'Nice'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to deny spending time at the infamous Caribbean island Jeffrey Epstein owned and allegedly used as a part of his s-- trafficking scheme. When asked about the newly released batch of Epstein-related documents during an appearance on Monday, December 22, the president told reporters, "He [Bill Clinton] was at Epstein's island a lot..I wasn't, I never went there, by the way." He then oddly added, "it's nice... a lot of people did go there."

Trump:



I never went to Epstein’s Island, fortunately, it’s nice. pic.twitter.com/4Y9FNr1xPY — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 22, 2025 Source: @clashreport/x Donald Trump denied ever going to Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island.

Donald Trump Calls the Epstein Files a 'Terrible Thing'

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ The president said he doesn't 'like' seeing photos of Bill Clinton with the late s-- offender.

Donald Trump Is Also Included in the Epstein Files

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Donald Trump can be seen with women in newly released photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Despite Trump's claims that he knows "nothing about" appearing in the newly released photos, one old snap showed him mingling with younger women in bikinis. The 79-year-old POTUS was also included in a prior batch of photos published by the DOJ on Friday, December 12, once again pictured with various unidentified women.

Source: mega Donald Trump continues to call out Democrats for their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump officially signed the bill for the Epstein files to be released in November, a decision that came after he previously called the disgraced financier's case a "hoax." Announcing the move in a long-winded Truth Social statement on November 19, Trump made sure to note that Epstein was a "lifelong Democrat" and called out Clinton for allegedly traveling on Epstein's plane "26 times."

Bill Clinton Demands All Jeffrey Epstein Files Be Released

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton appeared to be close friends with the dead criminal and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.