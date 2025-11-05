Bill Maher and Al Pacino's Ex Noor Alfallah Are Not Dating Despite Halloween Party Sighting

Article continues below advertisement

There's no romance brewing between Bill Maher and Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah. Alfallah, 31, and Maher, 69, were seen leaving a Halloween bash in West Hollywood on October 31 and rumors sparked they were an item. However, Alfallah herself shut down dating speculation when she denied chatter to TMZ.

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher Are Just Friends

Source: MEGA Noor Alfallah attended the Halloween event with her mom and sister.

She told the publication on Monday that she and the political commentator are just friends who've known each other for a couple of years. She added that she lives in the same neighborhood as Maher and they just happened to attend the same Halloween party and ran into each other. Alfallah's mother and sister also came to the costumed soirée with her. Alfallah had donned an all-black look for the event while Maher wore a dark red and gold coat and black pants as part of his costume. Chatter of the comedian and the Kuwaiti-American film producer's relationship came about when photos of the two from the party held at the Chateau Marmont were released, and they were seen leaving in a car together.

Source: MEGA Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher are just friends.

Alfallah, who welcomed a son in 2023 with Pacino, 85, and Maher were first thought to be dating last year when they were spotted exiting the Chateau Marmont the first time around together. “Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” Alfallah told TMZ at the time. “He’s great, though, but we’re just friends.” She also said that the Scarface actor was her “best friend.”

Noor Has Been Connected With Other A-listers Throughout the Years

Source: MEGA Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed a son in 2023.

Pacino and Alfallah began dating in April 2022, and they welcomed their son a year later. She has been linked to several high-profile men over the years, including Rolling Stones lead Mick Jagger, 82, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 64, and horror film director Eli Roth, 53.

Source: MEGA Noor Aalfallah and Clint Eastwood were seen on a dinner date in 2019.