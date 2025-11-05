Bill Maher and Al Pacino's Ex Noor Alfallah Are Not Dating Despite Halloween Party Sighting
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
There's no romance brewing between Bill Maher and Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah.
Alfallah, 31, and Maher, 69, were seen leaving a Halloween bash in West Hollywood on October 31 and rumors sparked they were an item.
However, Alfallah herself shut down dating speculation when she denied chatter to TMZ.
Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher Are Just Friends
She told the publication on Monday that she and the political commentator are just friends who've known each other for a couple of years.
She added that she lives in the same neighborhood as Maher and they just happened to attend the same Halloween party and ran into each other. Alfallah's mother and sister also came to the costumed soirée with her. Alfallah had donned an all-black look for the event while Maher wore a dark red and gold coat and black pants as part of his costume.
Chatter of the comedian and the Kuwaiti-American film producer's relationship came about when photos of the two from the party held at the Chateau Marmont were released, and they were seen leaving in a car together.
Alfallah, who welcomed a son in 2023 with Pacino, 85, and Maher were first thought to be dating last year when they were spotted exiting the Chateau Marmont the first time around together.
“Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” Alfallah told TMZ at the time. “He’s great, though, but we’re just friends.”
She also said that the Scarface actor was her “best friend.”
- Al Pacino, 84, Spotted on Date Night With Much-Younger Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 30, in L.A. After Her Outing With Bill Maher: Photos
- Bill Maher, 68, Admits His Dating Choices Aren't 'Age-Appropriate' After Being Seen Out With Al Pacino's Baby Mama
- Charlie Sheen Suggests Ex-Wife Denise Richards 'Still Loves' Him Years After Divorce: 'Nice to Hear That'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Noor Has Been Connected With Other A-listers Throughout the Years
Pacino and Alfallah began dating in April 2022, and they welcomed their son a year later.
She has been linked to several high-profile men over the years, including Rolling Stones lead Mick Jagger, 82, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 64, and horror film director Eli Roth, 53.
In 2019, she was seen out on a dinner date with legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood, 95, at the Beverly Hills celebrity hotspot Craig's. However, she insisted to Daily Mail that he was a family friend.
"We’re not dating. There is no relationship,” Alfallah said, “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship.”