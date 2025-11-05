or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher and Al Pacino's Ex Noor Alfallah Are Not Dating Despite Halloween Party Sighting

image of Noor Alfallah and Bill Maaher were seen leaving a party together on October 31.
Source: MEGA

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maaher were seen leaving a party together on October 31.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

There's no romance brewing between Bill Maher and Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah.

Alfallah, 31, and Maher, 69, were seen leaving a Halloween bash in West Hollywood on October 31 and rumors sparked they were an item.

However, Alfallah herself shut down dating speculation when she denied chatter to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher Are Just Friends

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Noor Alfallah attended the Halloween event with her mom and sister.
Source: MEGA

Noor Alfallah attended the Halloween event with her mom and sister.

She told the publication on Monday that she and the political commentator are just friends who've known each other for a couple of years.

She added that she lives in the same neighborhood as Maher and they just happened to attend the same Halloween party and ran into each other. Alfallah's mother and sister also came to the costumed soirée with her. Alfallah had donned an all-black look for the event while Maher wore a dark red and gold coat and black pants as part of his costume.

Chatter of the comedian and the Kuwaiti-American film producer's relationship came about when photos of the two from the party held at the Chateau Marmont were released, and they were seen leaving in a car together.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher are just friends.
Source: MEGA

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher are just friends.

Alfallah, who welcomed a son in 2023 with Pacino, 85, and Maher were first thought to be dating last year when they were spotted exiting the Chateau Marmont the first time around together.

“Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” Alfallah told TMZ at the time. “He’s great, though, but we’re just friends.”

She also said that the Scarface actor was her “best friend.”

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Noor Has Been Connected With Other A-listers Throughout the Years

image of Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed a son in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed a son in 2023.

Pacino and Alfallah began dating in April 2022, and they welcomed their son a year later.

She has been linked to several high-profile men over the years, including Rolling Stones lead Mick Jagger, 82, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 64, and horror film director Eli Roth, 53.

image of Noor Aalfallah and Clint Eastwood were seen on a dinner date in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Noor Aalfallah and Clint Eastwood were seen on a dinner date in 2019.

In 2019, she was seen out on a dinner date with legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood, 95, at the Beverly Hills celebrity hotspot Craig's. However, she insisted to Daily Mail that he was a family friend.

"We’re not dating. There is no relationship,” Alfallah said, “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.