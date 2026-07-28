Bill Maher Says He's Not Going There With Donald Trump Feud as He Mocks Liberal Panic
July 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Bill Maher is drawing a line between criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions and obsessing over his personality.
During a new “Club Random” podcast conversation with British comedian Jack Whitehall, Maher mocked liberals who he believes are still panicking over Trump’s insults and surface-level antics after a decade of watching him dominate the political conversation. The Real Time host said he has stopped caring about Trump’s personal attacks, even though he has been one of the president’s recurring targets.
A Signed List of Insults
Maher pointed to a framed list of nearly 60 insults Trump has directed at him, calling it a “great artifact of history.” He previously brought the list to the White House when he met Trump for dinner in March 2025 and had the president sign it.
Maher also joked about Trump allegedly trying to block him from receiving the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center, saying he found it almost flattering.
“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen,” Maher said of receiving the award.
“Because first he tried to stop it, but then it was going through, and then they took his name off the building. He didn’t like it,” Maher added. “When they took his name off the building, he covered the building in drapery so you couldn’t see anything on the building. I’m not kidding.”
‘Not Going To Change’
“If, at this point, 10 years into the Trump situation, you are still obsessing about his personality, my view is that’s on you,” Maher said.
“Should we always be criticizing, as I do, what he actually does while he’s in office? Absolutely,” Maher continued. “But to keep just focusing on these personality things that we’ve talked about for 10 years — they’re not going to change.”
He suggested people care too much about superficial issues, including the overhauls of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the proposed White House ballroom.
“I’m winning,” he said. “And I’m somebody he attacks personally, and I care less than you do. Your life is all about Donald Trump. Mine isn’t.”
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When a Feud Runs Out of Fuel
“Disengaging from a feud is itself a message, and often a smart one,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Feud fatigue is real. Audiences will follow a rivalry for a while, but repetition flattens it, and eventually the loudest participant starts to look smaller than the fight itself,” Philip explained.
“Walking away can actually reclaim authority, because it signals the person no longer needs the conflict to stay relevant. The catch is the exit line,” she added. “The cleaner play is to simply stop feeding it and redirect energy to your own work, so the story quietly starves instead of getting one more news cycle.”