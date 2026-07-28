Bill Maher Says He's Not Going There With Donald Trump Feud as He Mocks Liberal Panic

During a new “ Club Random ” podcast conversation with British comedian Jack Whitehall , Maher mocked liberals who he believes are still panicking over Trump’s insults and surface-level antics after a decade of watching him dominate the political conversation. The Real Time host said he has stopped caring about Trump’s personal attacks, even though he has been one of the president’s recurring targets.

Maher pointed to a framed list of nearly 60 insults Trump has directed at him, calling it a “great artifact of history.” He previously brought the list to the White House when he met Trump for dinner in March 2025 and had the president sign it.

Maher also joked about Trump allegedly trying to block him from receiving the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center, saying he found it almost flattering.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen,” Maher said of receiving the award.

“Because first he tried to stop it, but then it was going through, and then they took his name off the building. He didn’t like it,” Maher added. “When they took his name off the building, he covered the building in drapery so you couldn’t see anything on the building. I’m not kidding.”