Bill Maher Sends Warning to Democrats: 'Cut Your Celebrities Loose' 

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of his "Club Random" podcast, Bill Maher and rocker John Mellencamp argued that wealthy celebrities are "actually hurting" the Democratic Party's brand by being out of touch with everyday Americans. It’s an argument Maher has made before. The comedian, who has defended President Donald Trump in the past, did not address the role Silicon Valley billionaires and venture capitalists have played in Republican politics. Maher, who often finds himself preaching to voters, stated that Democrats need to "cut their celebrities loose" because average voters cannot relate to them. He argued that Hollywood activism often comes across as "tone-deaf" and "preachy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Often Criticizes 'Wokeness'

Source: MEGA Comedian Bill Maher, long associated with liberal politics, has increasingly criticized what he calls 'wokeness.'

Maher advised the Democratic Party to tell celebrities to "just shut the f--- up" if they want to win future elections, arguing that Hollywood has become closely associated with the "woke left," a term frequently used in culture war debates. Roughly two in five people across party lines (Democrats, Independents and Republicans) believe politicians talk about "wokeness" too much at the expense of more pressing issues, according to Navigator Research. Critics argue that Maher, once closely associated with liberal politics, has increasingly echoed conservative criticisms of "woke" culture, a shift they view as inconsistent with his past positions.

Article continues below advertisement

John Mellencamp Is a Longtime Liberal Democrat

Source: MEGA John Mellencamp agreed that his fellow celebs 'don't know s---' about what's going on in the country.

While Mellencamp is a liberal Democrat, he lent some credibility to Maher’s argument, as he candidly remarked that many celebrities "don't know s---" about what is really going on in the country. While Maher said he finds Democrats "less alarming" than Republicans overall, he also criticized what he described as the party’s more progressive wing and argued that Democrats do not do enough to challenge members of their own coalition. The duo discussed Maher’s recent comments opposing the use of the Golden Globes as a platform for political statements, specifically in reference to the death of Renee Good — an incident that had previously drew backlash from celebrities, including fellow comedian Wanda Sykes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Wanda Sykes Snubbed Bill Maher at 2026 Golden Globes

Source: MEGA Comedian Wanda Sykes joined fellow celebrities in paying tribute to Renee Good.

Mellencamp recalled Maher’s comments rejecting the idea of using the Golden Globes as an opportunity to make political statements by wearing lapel pins to honor Minneapolis resident and mother Renee Good, who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Sykes joined fellow celebrities — including actor Mark Ruffalo — in wearing the pins at the Globes, while others used the televised platform to make political statements. Sykes also targeted Maher as she was presented with an award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, telling him, "You give us so much. But I would love a little less. Just try less."

Bill Maher Said Democrats Need to Cut Their Celebrities Loose

Source: MEGA Bill Maher thinks celebrities should keep quiet instead of vocalizing their support for the Democratic Party.