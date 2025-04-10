Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Father John Planning Her Burial Amid Harrowing Cancer Battle

“He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there,’” she added.

During their conversation, Teddi agreed that is where she would be buried and joked she will want the quote “Hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone.

As OK! shared, Teddi revealed she was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

She explained two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately and others would be dealt with via radiation. After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Teddi was released. Unfortunately, along the way, Teddi revealed more tumors were found.