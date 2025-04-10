Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Father John Planning Her Burial Amid Harrowing Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp revealed her father, rocker John Mellencamp, is already planning for her burial amid her cancer battle.
On the April 8 episode of her “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed her father kept calling her to have the grim talk.
“Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little,'” she shared. “He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.’”
When Teddi asked if there would be room for her kids to eventually make the mausoleum their final resting place as well, her father told her there will be a “top five” and then “little areas around it," which is “where everyone will be buried.”
“He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there,’” she added.
During their conversation, Teddi agreed that is where she would be buried and joked she will want the quote “Hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone.
As OK! shared, Teddi revealed she was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She explained two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately and others would be dealt with via radiation. After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Teddi was released. Unfortunately, along the way, Teddi revealed more tumors were found.
“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she shared on March 6. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
On April 2, Teddi updated fans again on her harrowing health battle, revealing she was now fighting stage four cancer.
“I just want to say thank you guys so much,” she stated. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”
She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting, “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially given she thought she’d “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis.
“And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she added. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”
While she’s remaining “hopeful” in her battle, she noted honest remarks don't make her feel great. “These kind of comments make me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know people are trying to help but heartbreaking for me to read. Of course I know the chances, but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate, vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me, annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite, etc.”
During her health battle, Teddi has had a massive support system around her, including estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, BFF Kyle Richards and podcast co-host Tamra Judge.