25 Celebrities Who Have Endorsed Kamala Harris for President: From Mark Hamill to Tina Knowles and More
Aaron Sorkin
After Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to step up as the Democratic party's nominee. Celebrities have since expressed their love and support for Harris, including Aaron Sorkin.
The West Wing creator decided to back Harris after Biden's decision to step aside.
“I take it all back. Harris for America!” he wrote on X, referring to his The New York Times essay in which he proposed Mitt Romney to become the Democratic Party's candidate.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande subtly voiced her support by reposting Biden's endorsement of Harris on her Instagram Stories. She also urged fans to participate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election by adding a voter registration link to the post.
Barack Obama
While Barack Obama initially did not side with Biden over his endorsement of the vice president, the former U.S. president officially supported Harris in an emotional phone call on July 26.
“Michelle [Obama] and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” he told Harris.
Barbra Streisand
In her endorsement statement to The New York Times, Barbra Streisand expressed her excitement to support Harris as she will "work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration.”
Streisand shared a similar statement on X, which she posted after Biden dropped out of the election.
She noted, "Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president."
Busy Philipps
In a July 24 Instagram post, Busy Philipps showed her support for Harris by promoting the campaign Answer the Call. It aims “to organize, galvanize and mobilize white women to show up with their human, social and financial capital in the name of electing VP Kamala Harris America’s next – and first woman – president.”
Charli XCX
Charli XCX took her endorsement to the next level while referencing her album, Brat.
"kamala IS brat," she wrote in her July 21 tweet.
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley reacted to Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, sharing on her Instagram that "sometimes the best man for the job is a WOMAN."
"Kamala Harris for the people!! And we the people for Kamala Harris!!" part of the model's statement read. "...She's earned her stripes and she is a star."
George Clooney
After shocking the public with a The New York Times op-ed urging Biden to drop out of the race, George Clooney proclaimed he is Team Harris in a statement to CNN.
“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," the 63-year-old Ticket to Paradise star said.
George Takei
On X, Star Trek actor George Takei invited his followers to unite and support Harris in the upcoming election.
“I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” said Takei.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis also joined celebrities who have endorsed Harris for president.
The Freaky Friday star wrote, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba uploaded a photo with Harris on Instagram alongside the caption, "I’ve been riding with you for a hot minute - excited for you to make history @kamalaharris ❤️ Let’s gooooo 👊🏽!"
John Legend
On Instagram, John Legend endorsed Harris after thanking Biden for his contributions to the U.S. throughout his term as the president.
"She's ready for this fight and I'm excited to help her in any way I can," the "Ordinary People" singer, 45, wrote.
Josh Gad
Josh Gad offered his full support for Harris after calling Biden an "American hero."
“I am sending all of my support and love and vowing to do whatever I can to get @kamalaharris elected so that my girls can see that a woman in the United States can become leader of the free world for the first time in 235 years,” the Beauty and the Beast star wrote. “After all the other guy in the race is simply way too old to hold office.”
Kerry Washington
On X, Kerry Washington applauded Biden's "brave and bold" decision by dropping out of the election before backing Harris.
“Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump presidency and an authoritarian government,” the Scandal actress wrote. “@KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!”
Kesha
During a quick interview, Kesha bashed Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, for calling democrats "childless cat ladies" in 2021. The comment resurfaced after Trump announced him as his running mate.
She also supported Harris, saying, "We ride."
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill also threw his support behind Harris in a post on X, writing, "Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris #HamillHeartsHarris 🫶."
Octavia Spencer
In a post on Instagram, Octavia Spencer showed her love for Harris and Biden as she endorsed the vice president.
"The time from handwringing and teeth gnashing is over! We must save ourselves! DEMOCRATS…ASSEMBLE! #Harris2024 #SayItWithYorFullChest #ImWithHer," said Spencer.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo backed Harris by sharing a video of the vice president's speech in which she declared she would “stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans.” The "Vampire" hitmaker previously made headlines for offering free emergency contraceptive pills at her concerts.
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell gave Harris her approval on X when she reposted Biden's announcement on Instagram.
"thank u joe biden - lets goooooo !!!!! #vote #harris #energize," the comedian, 62, captioned the post.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
"When she wins, we win! @vp @kamalaharris," Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote on Instagram.
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes uploaded photos of herself with Harris to support her presidential bid.
The Grey's Anatomy creator wrote, “I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today.”
Spike Lee
Tina Knowles
"Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram.
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes declared Harris as her president by posting the attorney's photo alongside the caption, "Let's go!!!"
Yvette Nicole Brown
On her official social media pages, Yvette Nicole Brown issued her support for Harris ahead of the election.
“I’m sure it goes without saying but I FULLY stand with (and next to 😜) my Soror, the fabulous @KamalaHarris ! She has my FULL endorsement for President of the United States!” said Brown.