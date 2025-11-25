or
BREAKING NEWS
Bill Maher Shocked as Lara Trump Defends Donald Trump Calling Reporter 'Piggy': 'I Saw It on Tape!'

Photo of Lara Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Talk show host Bill Maher was shocked when Lara Trump defended her father-in-law, President Donald Trump, after he called a reporter 'piggy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Bill Maher was left stunned as Lara Trump defended Donald Trump after calling a reporter a “piggy” earlier this month.

“Do we know that happened?” Lara, 43, jokingly asked Bill, 69, about the exchange during the Monday, November 24, episode of the “Club Random Podcast.”

Lara Trump Defended Donald Trump

Photo of Lara Trump defended her father-in-law, Donald Trump, for using the word 'piggy' toward a reporter.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump defended her father-in-law, Donald Trump, for using the word 'piggy' toward a reporter.

“I saw it on tape,” the talk show host firmly stated.

Lara tried to laugh off the moment, asking the host if he was sure Donald, 79, didn’t say “McGee.”

“Donald Trump is an equal opportunity offender,” she replied. “I know this will be a crazy thing to say, but Donald Trump is not perfect … He’s not perfect but he does a lot of things that I think are great. And I think that overall, you got to take some of the good with the bad.”

Donald Trump Made Headlines Earlier This Month

Photo of Donald Trump made headlines on November 14 after calling a reporter 'piggy.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made headlines on November 14 after calling a reporter 'piggy.'

Trump made headlines on November 14 after referring to a Bloomberg News correspondent as “piggy” during a verbal altercation aboard Air Force One.

While fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago, Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked the president if there was anything “incriminating” in the recently leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails. The Apprentice alum responded by pointing his finger at her and snapping, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Donald Trump's Niece Reacted to 'Piggy' Insult

Photo of Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump slammed her uncle for his use of the word 'piggy.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump slammed her uncle for his use of the word 'piggy.'

The insult quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media, including from Donald’s niece Mary Trump, who called his actions “despicable.”

"Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions,” she said in a video posted to her X account on Tuesday, November 18. "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course."

Mary continued in her video, "I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who — also unlike pigs — has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world."

Trump Has History of Using 'Piggy' Insult

Photo of Donald Trump previously used the 'piggy' insult when referring to a former Miss Universe.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously used the 'piggy' insult when referring to a former Miss Universe.

Donald has used the "piggy" insult in the past, using the word to describe former Miss Universe Alicia Machado when she gained weight after winning the title in 1996.

"When you win a beauty pageant," he told People that year. "People don't think you're going to go from 118 to 160 in less than year, and you really have an obligation to stay in a perfect physical state."

