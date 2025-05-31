Bill Maher Slams 'Violent' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Trial: 'We Should Lock Him Up'

During the Real Time With Bill Maher broadcast on Friday, May 30, host Bill Maher tore into the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling out the disgraced music mogul for being a terrible person.

“We need to keep two thoughts in our head at once,” Maher suggested to the audience. “One, Diddy is a bad dude — really bad. Like the worst thing in rap since Hammer Pants. A violent sick f---. I’m sorry, I mean an alleged violent sick f---.”

“And we should lock him up and throw away the baby oil,” he continued. “And two, things have changed enough. So moving forward, the rule should be, If you’re being abused, you gotta leave right away.”