Bill Maher Slams 'Violent' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Trial: 'We Should Lock Him Up'
During the Real Time With Bill Maher broadcast on Friday, May 30, host Bill Maher tore into the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling out the disgraced music mogul for being a terrible person.
“We need to keep two thoughts in our head at once,” Maher suggested to the audience. “One, Diddy is a bad dude — really bad. Like the worst thing in rap since Hammer Pants. A violent sick f---. I’m sorry, I mean an alleged violent sick f---.”
“And we should lock him up and throw away the baby oil,” he continued. “And two, things have changed enough. So moving forward, the rule should be, If you’re being abused, you gotta leave right away.”
Bill Maher Places Blame on Cassie Ventura
That’s when Maher began to rip Cassie Ventura apart for going along with Diddy’s freak offs and texting her then-boyfriend about how excited she was for said encounters.
“Now I completely understand why in the past, women often did not do that,” he said of women leaving their abusers. “I understand, as counterintuitive as it seems, why an abused woman would send complimentary texts or emails to her abuser after the abuse.”
Maher then sarcastically questioned Ventura’s motives behind taking Diddy to court ten years after the alleged abuse, saying, “Why not at least get something out of it?” adding, “Well, if I can’t get justice for my pain, can I at least get a receipt, a coupon?”
Bill Maher Suggests Victims 'Tell Police Right Away'
He went on to explain what he thinks Ventura should have done at the time. “Tell the police right away — don’t wait a decade. Don’t journal about it. Don’t turn it into a one-woman show. And most importantly, don’t keep f-—— him,” Maher said as the audience cheered loudly.
Though the talk show host noted that he’s “aware that it can be difficult to leave an abusive relationship,” he continued to place blame on Ventura for the continued violence.
“If you want a number-one album on the charts so bad, you’ll take a number-one to the face, and some of that’s on you,” he strongly suggested.
Though Diddy is still on trial for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, President Donald Trump is already considering pardoning him if he ends up behind bars.
Donald Trump Considers Pardoning Diddy If Convicted
After Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump this week if he’d help Diddy get out of prison if convicted, the president answered, “Well, nobody’s asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter. I know people are thinking about it.”
“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening,” Trump continued. “I haven’t spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot.”