BREAKING NEWS
Bill Maher Tells Celebrities to 'Shut Up' If Democrats Have a Chance of Winning: 'You're Not Helping'

Bill Maher urged Democrats to distance themselves from celebrity activism.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bill Maher, the host of HBO's Real Time, offered a stark warning to the Democratic Party regarding its reliance on celebrity voices in politics.

Speaking to the California Post, Maher stated, “Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left. I don't think they’re doing the Democratic party any favors.”

He believes that Democrats must prioritize winning elections by advising celebrities to refrain from voicing their opinions, asserting, “Just shut the f--- up. You’re not helping.”

Maher, who resides in Beverly Hills, Calif., called for a more balanced approach to governance in the state, which he characterized as politically blue. He expressed concern over one party's dominance, stating, “It's just not a good thing when one party completely controls anything.”

He pointed out that Republicans are also guilty of overstepping their bounds in Washington, noting that such behavior has led to unpopularity among voters. Maher hopes to see both parties work to diminish their extreme elements.

Recently, numerous celebrities have taken to the public stage, expressing their political views through altered song lyrics and anti-ICE pins. Maher criticized these actions, indicating they detract from the Democratic Party's goals. He emphasized that the celebrity-driven narrative does not resonate with the general populace, adding that it is essential for Democrats to focus on sensible, centrist policies.

When reflecting on his career, Maher addressed the current political climate's impact on his stand-up comedy.

In a November 2025 episode of his “Club Random” podcast, he shared that the divisiveness in society has made him reconsider touring.

He noted, “I feel like it was a great choice, because I don't want to be out there in this country in this political atmosphere.”

He underscored his concern for personal safety, claiming, “I could get shot by the left or the right.”

Maher also commented on a piece written by Larry David regarding their meeting with Donald Trump. He expressed discomfort with the Hitler analogy mentioned in the column, stating, “I don't want to make this constantly personal with me and Larry.”

As Real Time with Bill Maher continues its 24th season, the host remains a provocative figure in the political landscape. His remarks on celebrity influence serve as a critical reminder for Democrats as they navigate their strategies for future elections.

