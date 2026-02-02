or
MAGA Influencer Slammed After Mocking Billie Eilish's Anti-ICE Grammys Speech: 'Notice How She's Up on Stage and You're Not'

composite photo of billie eilish and emily austin
Source: mega; @emilyraustin/x

Emily Austin was not a fan of the pop star's statement.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

A MAGA media personality is being trolled after mocking Billie Eilish for her anti-ICE remarks at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday night, February 1.

During her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, the pop star, 24, sparked cheers from the audience when she declared "F--- ICE" — but not everyone in the crowd was in support of her statement.

In a video posted to X, New York-based influencer Emily Austin could be seen sneering from her seat at the awards show as Eilish urged the crowd to use their voices to speak up.

Source: @emilyraustin/x

Emily Austin mocked Billie Eilish's anti-ICE remarks at the Grammys.

'I'm So Edgy'

image of Emily Austin ridiculed Billie Eilish from her seat at the awards show.
Source: @emilyraustin/x

Emily Austin ridiculed Billie Eilish from her seat at the awards show.

"Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a 'F--- ICE' rant. Painful to listen to," she wrote alongside her video.

"I'm so edgy," she ridiculed the singer, implying that Eilish was just trying to be cool. "I said, 'F--- ICE.' Oh my god."

Austin's response was quickly flooded with criticism, with one user pointing out, "Notice how she's up on stage and you're not."

'Cheap MAGA Trash'

image of Many users on social media slammed Emily Austin's response.
Source: @qxeenbey4/x

Many users on social media slammed Emily Austin's response.

Another user labeled her "cheap MAGA trash," while a third branded her a "dumb b----."

Someone else wondered, "wtf are u doing at the grammys???? this video is so embarrassing, f--- ice and f--- u."

Dozens of others echoed the aforementioned replies.

Celebrities Who Wore 'ICE Out' Pins

image of Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the celebrities who donned 'ICE Out' pins at the Grammys.
Source: mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the celebrities who donned 'ICE Out' pins at the Grammys.

Many celebrities have been speaking out against ICE after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal agents amid protests in Minneapolis, Minn.

Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both 37, were fatally shot last month, leading to widespread outrage across the country.

Eilish, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, and Joni Mitchell were just a few who donned "ICE Out" pins at the Grammys to condemn the recent deadly actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Bad Bunny Declares 'ICE Out' at Grammys

image of Bad Bunny also condemned ICE during his Grammys acceptance speech.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny also condemned ICE during his Grammys acceptance speech.

Bad Bunny also received a standing ovation at the Grammys for denouncing ICE's violent actions during his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out," the Puerto Rican singer declared. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

The "Monaco" hitmaker went on to stress that "the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

"If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love," he said.

