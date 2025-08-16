ENTERTAINMENT Bill Maher Calls Out 'The View' for Not Being 'the Best Advertisement for Women': 'That Show's a Lot' Source: Club Random/YouTube; The View/YouTube Bill Maher criticized 'The View' during a chat with Drew Barrymore. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Bill Maher isn't holding back when it comes to scrutinizing the ladies of The View and their delivery of opinions. During a recent episode of "Club Random" with Drew Barrymore, Maher shared his thoughts on the ABC talk show. While he admitted to being "friendly" with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar and said he enjoyed his time on the show, he questioned its format, which has leaned heavily into political discourse.

Source: Club Random/YouTube Bill Maher questioned The View's format during a talk with Drew Barrymore.

"I'm friendly with some of the ladies on The View and I love them, but that show's a lot," Maher stated. He added, "You know, I love Whoopi and Joy. Those are the two I really know. And I did it like a year ago and I liked everybody, but I don't know if they're really at this moment the best advertisement for women."

Source: Cool Random/YouTube Bill Maher spoke with Drew Barrymore about his time on 'The View.'

Barrymore responded, "It's a format, that show," as she chimed in on the conversation. The View has gained attention for its sharp critiques of the right and of President Donald Trump, leading to reports that ABC executives urged the show to "tone down" its anti-Trump rhetoric — something the hosts refused to do. "They say some things that are just like, not helpful, like say to elections," Maher claimed during the episode.

Source: The View/YouTube; Mega Bill Maher maintained that he 'loves' Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Maher last appeared on The View in 2024 to promote his book, What This Comedian Said Will Shock You, just before the presidential election. Although he may recall the visit positively, the hosts might remember it differently. During that appearance, he confronted Behar over her comment suggesting that MAGA supporters should wear swastikas on their hats. Sunny Hostin also told Maher that she believed he had "changed" after his criticisms of the "super far left" regarding their "woke" beliefs.

Source: The View/YouTube Bill Maher last appeared on 'The View' in 2024 to promote his book.

Hostin challenged Maher's assertion that Trump could win in 2024 due to "woke stuff that a lot of people in this country just don't go for." When she questioned why being "woke" is considered negative, Maher suggested he could refer to the "super far left," but Hostin countered with "super far right." "I think we agree about the danger of the super far right," Maher replied. "I can't say it enough. I think they are the bigger threat. But don't tell me that the left hasn't changed."

Source: Mega Bill Maher clashed with Sunny Hostin over 'woke' politics.