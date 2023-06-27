Bill Maher Applauds Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Having the 'Guts and Integrity' to Speak Out About His Anti-Vaccine Stance

Kennedy Jr. has been vocal about not taking vaccines — he previously doubted the COVID-19 vaccine and compared the efficacy to the Holocaust.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," he said at a rally.

After the comments went viral, Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, made a statement about the incident.

"My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," Hines wrote. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."