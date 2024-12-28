Jay Leno Responds After Bill Maher Confronts Him Over Gambling Debt 'Conspiracy Theory' as Reason for His Numerous Injuries

“That’s not what they’re saying, please don’t mischaracterize,” Maher jokingly added. “They’re saying throw you down the hill was your cover story, and they just beat you up like the mob always does. When you had that other accident, when you fell off your ‘motorcycle wink wink.'"

As OK! previously reported, the Jay Leno's Garage star recently explained how he was on his way to dinner when he took quite the spill. "To get to [the restaurant], I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’ I fell down," he noted in a recent interview.