Bill Maher Finally Reveals Who He Voted for in 2024 Presidential Election After Criticizing Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Bill Maher finally confirmed he voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Leading up to the big night, the comedian had criticized both the former vice president and Donald Trump, prompting fans to question who he actually wanted in the Oval Office. After the Republican came out victorious, the TV star revealed he "didn’t vote for the winner," but Maher never ruled out voting for a third party.

On the Monday, September 22, episode of the "Club Random" podcast, Maher spilled during a chat, "I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost. That’s my line to them and I will stand by that." He went on to reveal some of his feelings about the current POTUS, sharing, "Everything Trump is doing… a lot of the things that he would say he’s straightening out, almost all of them I would say he’s doing it in the wrong way. Colossally wrong. But not wrong about, like, a lot of things that did need straightening out. The border, for example."

After the election concluded, Maher stated on a episode of his show Real Time, "We’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do." "My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror," he continued as the live studio audience gasped. "No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror."

"For months, Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ and they’re right, it wasn’t," he added. "They could not conceive of a second Trump term, but they should’ve. When does America ever turn down seconds?" While some people blamed the Democrats' loss on Harris having only 107 days to prepare after Joe Biden stepped down, Maher thought otherwise. "You're saying three months wasn't long enough?" the host asked. "It was long enough. It's not that they didn't have time to introduce. They met someone and they didn't like 'em."

