Bill Maher Delivers Blunt Message to Democrats After Donald Trump's Sweeping Victory: 'Losers, Look in the Mirror'
Bill Maher is giving Democrats some tough love after a horrific election day.
After Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by significant margins and Republicans took control of the Senate, the talk show host, 68, didn't hold back from letting people on the left know that it's time to go back to the drawing board if they want to be back in power in the next few years.
"We had an election," Maher began during the Friday, November 8, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. "I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do."
"My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror," he continued as the live studio audience gasped in horror. "No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror."
The television personality emphasized how leftists ignored the very evident signs of the possibility of a Trump victory. "For months, Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ and they’re right, it wasn’t," he noted, referencing how the businessman, 78, swiftly won all seven swing states and claimed victory in the early morning hours.
"They could not conceive of a second Trump term, but they should’ve. When does America ever turn down second?" Maher quipped.
During the episode, Maher had ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur and MSNBC analyst John Heilemann on to discuss what went wrong in the former senator's campaign, which only kicked off in July after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
Isgur pointed out that Harris, 60, was "set up to fail" by Democrats by only having a "three-month campaign" that did not give her enough time to "introduce herself to the American people."
"You're saying three months wasn't long enough?" the host questioned. "It was long enough. It's not that they didn't have time to introduce. They met someone and they didn't like 'em."
"Bill, I don't know if you know this, but the Vice President of the United States is basically shoved in a broom closet for three-and-a-half years," Heilemann said in defense of the former district attorney.
"I know, she was more popular in there," Maher replied. "This idea that in a mass media age that 107 days is not long enough to know somebody?"
The comedian later asked his guests of Harris, "Why do you have to make all these excuses for her? All it was this week was people who say, 'Oh, she ran a flawless campaign.' How ridiculous. Or 'It's sexism. It's racism.' This is an old playbook! I heard a lot of these things. I think America is perfectly willing to elect a woman. They just didn't like the last two that were put up."