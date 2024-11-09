Bill Maher Delivers Blunt Message to Democrats After Donald Trump's Sweeping Victory: 'Losers, Look in the Mirror'

"We had an election," Maher began during the Friday, November 8, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. "I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do."

"My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror," he continued as the live studio audience gasped in horror. "No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror."