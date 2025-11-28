'Why Bother With That?': Bill O'Reilly Slams Old Coworker Megyn Kelly for Her Controversial Comments About Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

Bill O’Reilly isn’t holding back after hearing Megyn Kelly’s latest take on Jeffrey Epstein. The veteran broadcaster made it clear he was stunned by Kelly’s "analysis" of the disgraced financier’s past behavior.

Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube Bill O’Reilly criticized Megyn Kelly for her comments about Jeffrey Epstein’s behavior.

Kelly sparked backlash during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," where she told listeners, "I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile." She went even further, insisting Epstein preferred “barely legal” teens. "He liked 15-year-old girls," she said. "I'm just giving you facts that he wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube

O’Reilly fired back in a separate YouTube video, questioning why Kelly felt the need to focus on those details. “My question would be, why bother with that?” he said. “So Megyn Kelly’s a lawyer. I mean, she’s a smart woman, she knows the business, good interviewer, can get some answers to difficult questions. So with that skill set, why do you want to do that? I mean, it’s not germane to anything. Jeffrey Epstein got what he deserved. He should have gotten it a lot sooner. He didn’t deserve to be on the planet, alright? So right now he’s enjoying h---.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly's comments sparked major backlash.

O’Reilly made it clear he couldn’t understand the point of her argument. “Why are we trying to define what his proclivities were? I didn’t get the endgame to that,” he continued. “So when you’re a broadcaster and you get into controversial areas, and anything with Epstein is controversial, there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be — you want to advance the story. This is just, well, somebody told me this and — for what? To me, it’s like, why bother with this?”

Kelly’s comments quickly spread online, with actress Christina Ricci among the first to call her out. Ricci reshared a @betches_news post that stated, “There’s definitely a difference between a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not 'whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile.'" She followed up with screenshots from Kelly’s interview, adding, “This woman is a danger to children.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube John Oliver questioned the logic of Megyn Kelly’s argument.

John Oliver also weighed in, questioning the implication that Kelly knew “somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything” about Epstein’s trafficking operation. "Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s---, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," Oliver said. He went on to break down Kelly’s logic, adding, "Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal."

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted s-- offender.

Epstein, who died in 2019, was a convicted s-- offender. The Department of Justice previously charged him with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors. “The indictment unsealed today alleges that, between 2002 through 2005, EPSTEIN sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in s-- acts with him in exchange for money,” the DOJ said at the time.