Billie Eilish Says Comments About Her Body Still 'Hurt' Her 'Feelings'

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Billie Eilish is getting real about how comments about her body still affect her. After the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker appeared on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast on Tuesday, May 5, a past interview she did with Vogue started making the rounds again. In it, she opened up about body image and how harsh online criticism continues to hit hard.

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Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube Billie Eilish admitted that negative comments about her body still 'hurt' her feelings.

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“Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” she told the outlet in 2023. “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest." She continued with brutal honesty, adding, “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of b------ because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b----.”

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Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube Billie Eilish discussed how she keeps her tics in check.

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At the same time, Eilish is learning to embrace change as she grows up in the spotlight. During her recent podcast chat, she reflected on how her mindset has evolved over the years. “I never thought I would not be a teenager,” she told Poehler. “I remember when I was 17, I was like, ‘OK, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.’ And that’s not how it works, obviously.”

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Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube The 'Happier than Ever' reflected on how growing up in the spotlight has changed her perspective on herself.

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Now, the 24-year-old is taking a completely different approach — especially when it comes to aging. “I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it,” she said. “And I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f---- is going on out there right now,” she added.

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Source: MEGA The singer said she is excited to age naturally and has no interest in cosmetic procedures.

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Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish also opened up about staying authentic in an industry that often pushes for polish. Known for being outspoken since her early teen years, she admitted she once tried PR training — and immediately rejected it. “I sobbed through it,” she recalled. “I hated it so much. It was literally the scariest s--- of all time. I only did one session and it was under an hour, and I sobbed, and I left, and I did not follow any of the rules after that.”

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Source: MEGA Billie Eilish revealed she once tried PR training but 'sobbed through it' and rejected it.

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She also spoke candidly about living with Tourette’s Syndrome and how she manages it during interviews. "As soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out," Eilish said, explaining that she often tries to "suppress" her tics in public settings because they can be “distracting.”

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"I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible from the top of my head to about right here," she continued, pointing toward the table. She added that her tics aren’t just vocal — they also affect her body, including her knees, elbows and fingers.