Billie Eilish Reveals How She Manages 'Distracting' Tourette's Syndrome Struggles: 'I Have to Let Them All Out'

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Billie Eilish got candid about her Tourette's Syndrome tics and how she has to keep them at bay during her interviews and talk show appearances. The pop star, 24, opened up to Amy Poehler on her podcast "Good Hang" on Tuesday, May 5, and revealed how she manages the neurological disorder.

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Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/YouTube Billie Eilish discussed how she keeps her tics in check.

The Oscar winner divulged to the comedian, 54, how she tries to "suppress" her tics during sit-downs as they can be "distracting" at times. "As soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out," Eilish said, adding her twitches are mainly just vocal rumblings she can keep quiet. She noted the tics also occur in other parts of her body, including her knees, elbows and fingers.

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Billie Eilish Compared Her Tics to 'Intrusive Thoughts'

Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/YouTube Billie Eilish also spoke with Amy Poehler about plastic surgery.

"I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible from the top of my head to about right here," Eilish continued as she pointed to the table she was sitting at. Poehler then chimed in and thanked the "What Was I Made For" crooner because their talk helped her understand more about her own "really bad" intrusive thoughts. "Now imagine those intrusive thoughts, but your mouth has to say them out loud," Eilish explained. Elsewhere in their honest chat, she confessed to the Saturday Night Live alum how she doesn't plan on getting plastic surgery in the future.

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Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/YouTube 'I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age,' the pop star gushed.

“I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it,” Eilish said. “I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f--- is going on out there right now.” The Grammy winner also admitted that when she was a teen, she naively thought her body would stay the same forever.

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Billie Eilish Was Diagnosed With Tourette's at Age 11

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish doesn't want to look 'botched' if she ever got cosmetic procedures done.

“I never thought I would not be a teenager,” she noted. “I remember when I was 17, I was like, ‘OK, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.’ And that’s not how it works, obviously.” Eilish previously discussed her Tourette's, revealing she was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 11. She told David Letterman on his Netflix talk show, My Next Guest, in 2022 how the disorder can feel debilitating sometimes.

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Source: MEGA The Oscar winner previously detailed how her Tourette's can be 'exhausting' sometimes..