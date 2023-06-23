Billie Eilish Admits Body Criticism 'Still Hurts My Feelings' Even Though She's Gained More Confidence Over the Years
In 2020, Billie Eilish made Grammys history when she became the youngest artist to win all four major categories at just 18 years old. However, her immense talent and success didn't stop trolls from critiquing her figure.
In a new interview, the singer, now 21, said she has more self-confidence these days, but she admitted that hearing people talk about her appearance is "tough."
"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about," the California native told Vogue. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest."
"I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel," the star noted. "But then also that might be a load of b*******because it still hurts my feelings like a s********."
Social media has had both positive and negative things to say as Eilish branched out from her usual baggy clothes to more form- fitting and feminine pieces, but she plans to continue evolving her style.
"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it.’ I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy," she explained. "Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m just me."
In the past, the "Ocean Eyes" crooner also shared her struggle with self-doubt, confessing in another interview, "I have this inevitable feeling of, 'Oh, everyone hates me.'"
Eilish explained how on occasion, she'll be scrolling through TikTok when she comes across a video about people calling her "a horrible person."
While the songwriter understandably doesn't feel great in those moments, she reminds herself that strangers' opinions don't matter.
"You should know that any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that," she said. "Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality."