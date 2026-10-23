or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Videos > Billie Eilish
OK LogoVIDEOS

Billie Eilish Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Stuns Fans With 'Gorgeous' Hair Transformation: Watch

Image of Billie Eilish looked stunning as she debuted her new bob.
Source: MEGA: @BILLIEEILISH/INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish looked stunning as she debuted her new bob.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish shocked fans with her new look.

On Thursday, October 22, the "Birds of a Feather" singer took to her Instagram to share a video from inside her car showing off a much shorter hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Billie Eilish posed from her car for the quick video.
Source: @BILLIEEILISH/INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish posed from her car for the quick video.

Eilish went fresh-faced as her tousled strawberry-blonde bob, which she dyed earlier this month, swayed from side to side before smiling for the camera.

From what social media users could see, she kept the rest of her look casual in a plain white T-shirt and opted for no accessories.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BILLIEEILISH/INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish uploaded the clip on October 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish's Fans Loved Her New Look

Image of One social media user said Billie Eilish's new hair 'compliments' her.
Source: MEGA: @BILLIEEILISH/INSTAGRAM

One social media user said Billie Eilish's new hair 'compliments' her.

The 24-year-old captioned the post with a simple kissing face emoji before setting the clip to Pavement's "Cut Your Hair."

"Omg I wasn't prepared. 😍," wrote one person.

Another commented, "WHAT?!😮😍" in disbelief.

"Wait this compliments you SO incredibly well," a third gushed.

A fourth admirer penned, "OH MY GOD YOU LOOK GORGEOUS 😮😮😍."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Billie Eilish

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Billie Eilish posed for a mirror selfie after lightening her hair.
Source: @BILLIEEILISH/INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish posed for a mirror selfie after lightening her hair.

Prior to her lighter shade, she sported a long, layered brunette look, as seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D on May 6.

The star unveiled her lighter hair color earlier this month in a separate Instagram post.

At the time, she posed for a mirror selfie, wearing her shoulder-length hair in a side part. The "What Was I Made For?" artist completed her look with a navy long-sleeved top, baggy khaki pants, black sneakers and white calf socks.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Doesn't Look Like Herself'

Source: @JOHNHARDY/INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, collaborated on a jewelry collection.

Eilish also flaunted the hairdo in a recent campaign for her John Hardy jewelry collection, which she and her brother, Finneas, designed.

The collection, dubbed the Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Collection, features two distinct vibes inspired by each of their own distinct styles. Wildflower brings a delicate touch, while Screwball is bolder.

After the pair's mom, Maggie Baird, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, it didn't take long for the internet to notice her new look.

"It seems like a different person to me; my brain isn't managing to interpret it," another one of her fans wrote. "She doesn't look like herself..." echoed someone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish Is Set to Make Her Feature Film Acting Debut

Image of Billie Eilish was cast in Sarah Polley's adaptation of 'The Bell Jar.'
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish was cast in Sarah Polley's adaptation of 'The Bell Jar.'

Other than switching up her look, Eilish has been lying low as she prepares to make her feature film acting debut in Sarah Polley's upcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar.

The Bell Jar is the only novel written by American writer and poet Plath. Originally published in 1963, the semi-autobiographical work follows a young woman’s struggles with mental illness and the burden of societal pressures.

Eilish will play the lead character, Esther Greenwood.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.