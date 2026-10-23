Billie Eilish Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Stuns Fans With 'Gorgeous' Hair Transformation: Watch
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Billie Eilish shocked fans with her new look.
On Thursday, October 22, the "Birds of a Feather" singer took to her Instagram to share a video from inside her car showing off a much shorter hairstyle.
Eilish went fresh-faced as her tousled strawberry-blonde bob, which she dyed earlier this month, swayed from side to side before smiling for the camera.
From what social media users could see, she kept the rest of her look casual in a plain white T-shirt and opted for no accessories.
Billie Eilish's Fans Loved Her New Look
The 24-year-old captioned the post with a simple kissing face emoji before setting the clip to Pavement's "Cut Your Hair."
"Omg I wasn't prepared. 😍," wrote one person.
Another commented, "WHAT?!😮😍" in disbelief.
"Wait this compliments you SO incredibly well," a third gushed.
A fourth admirer penned, "OH MY GOD YOU LOOK GORGEOUS 😮😮😍."
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Prior to her lighter shade, she sported a long, layered brunette look, as seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D on May 6.
The star unveiled her lighter hair color earlier this month in a separate Instagram post.
At the time, she posed for a mirror selfie, wearing her shoulder-length hair in a side part. The "What Was I Made For?" artist completed her look with a navy long-sleeved top, baggy khaki pants, black sneakers and white calf socks.
'She Doesn't Look Like Herself'
Eilish also flaunted the hairdo in a recent campaign for her John Hardy jewelry collection, which she and her brother, Finneas, designed.
The collection, dubbed the Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Collection, features two distinct vibes inspired by each of their own distinct styles. Wildflower brings a delicate touch, while Screwball is bolder.
After the pair's mom, Maggie Baird, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, it didn't take long for the internet to notice her new look.
"It seems like a different person to me; my brain isn't managing to interpret it," another one of her fans wrote. "She doesn't look like herself..." echoed someone else.
Billie Eilish Is Set to Make Her Feature Film Acting Debut
Other than switching up her look, Eilish has been lying low as she prepares to make her feature film acting debut in Sarah Polley's upcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar.
The Bell Jar is the only novel written by American writer and poet Plath. Originally published in 1963, the semi-autobiographical work follows a young woman’s struggles with mental illness and the burden of societal pressures.
Eilish will play the lead character, Esther Greenwood.