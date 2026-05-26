Billie Eilish Leaves Little to the Imagination in Cheetah-Print Bra and Plunging Top Amid Shocking Style Transformation: Photos

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Billie Eilish wasn't shy about making a racy fashion choice. The "Birds of a Feather" singer, 24, turned heads in a plunging black top in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, May 25.

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Billie Eilish Flaunted Her Curves

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish sported a plunging top and low rise pants for an outing with her friends.

"Moreeeee✨💞👅," she captioned the carousel of photos, which saw her posing with two friends. In the snap, the "Ocean Eyes" artist's lower stomach tattoos were on full display in ultra low-rise pants. She wore a racy, cheetah-print bra that could be seen poking through the body-hugging shirt. Eilish finished the look by layering an oversized purple track jacket and wearing black rectangular sunglasses.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Billie Eilish's Outfit

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Fans called Billie Eilish's bold style an 'inspiration.'

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments, praising the singer's confidence. "Omg she’s soooo gorgeous. Love this for her," one admirer said, while another chimed in, saying, "Love watching you enjoy living your life to the fullest now! Such an inspiration." "You're such a fricking cutie!" a third added. "The baddest besties 🤩."

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Billie Eilish's First Thirst Trap of the Year Sparked Buzz

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish showed off her assets in a photo posted in January.

Eilish has undergone a style shift in recent months, opting for more revealing looks instead of her usual oversized silhouettes. The Oscar-winning musician stole the spotlight back in January with her first thirst trap of the year, giving a kissy face to the camera while wearing a low-cut black-and-white polka dot tank top. "Hey," she simply captioned the post, which garnered more than 12 million "likes."

Billie Eilish Defended Her Fashion Choices

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish said she spent the first five years of her career being 'obliterated' for her fashion choices.