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Billie Eilish Leaves Little to the Imagination in Cheetah-Print Bra and Plunging Top Amid Shocking Style Transformation: Photos

Photo of Billie Eilish
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish has been open about how her 'very masculine' style has evolved over the years.

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May 26 2026, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET

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Billie Eilish wasn't shy about making a racy fashion choice.

The "Birds of a Feather" singer, 24, turned heads in a plunging black top in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, May 25.

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Billie Eilish Flaunted Her Curves

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Photo of Billie Eilish sported a plunging top and low rise pants for an outing with her friends.
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish sported a plunging top and low rise pants for an outing with her friends.

"Moreeeee✨💞👅," she captioned the carousel of photos, which saw her posing with two friends.

In the snap, the "Ocean Eyes" artist's lower stomach tattoos were on full display in ultra low-rise pants.

She wore a racy, cheetah-print bra that could be seen poking through the body-hugging shirt. Eilish finished the look by layering an oversized purple track jacket and wearing black rectangular sunglasses.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Billie Eilish's Outfit

Photo of Fans called Billie Eilish's bold style an 'inspiration.'
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Fans called Billie Eilish's bold style an 'inspiration.'

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments, praising the singer's confidence.

"Omg she’s soooo gorgeous. Love this for her," one admirer said, while another chimed in, saying, "Love watching you enjoy living your life to the fullest now! Such an inspiration."

"You're such a fricking cutie!" a third added. "The baddest besties 🤩."

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Billie Eilish's First Thirst Trap of the Year Sparked Buzz

Photo of Billie Eilish showed off her assets in a photo posted in January.
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish showed off her assets in a photo posted in January.

Eilish has undergone a style shift in recent months, opting for more revealing looks instead of her usual oversized silhouettes.

The Oscar-winning musician stole the spotlight back in January with her first thirst trap of the year, giving a kissy face to the camera while wearing a low-cut black-and-white polka dot tank top.

"Hey," she simply captioned the post, which garnered more than 12 million "likes."

Billie Eilish Defended Her Fashion Choices

Photo of Billie Eilish said she spent the first five years of her career being 'obliterated' for her fashion choices.
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish said she spent the first five years of her career being 'obliterated' for her fashion choices.

Eilish has addressed backlash over her style, stating she faces criticism regardless of how much skin she shows.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman," she said in 2023. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout."

In a separate interview, the California native also spoke about her former "very masculine and boyish" aesthetic and how it's evolved over the years.

"I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, 'You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,'" she told Vogue in 2023. "I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m just me."

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