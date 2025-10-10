or
Article continues below advertisement
Billie Eilish Violently Grabbed by Fan During Scary Moment at Her Miami Concert: Watch the Shocking Footage

Billie Eilish has yet to comment on the incident.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish is safe and sound after a scary incident went down at her Thursday, October 9, concert at Miami's Kaseya Center in Florida.

In a shocking video recorded by a fan, the singer was happily making her way through the crowd to give people at the barricade high-fives while a bodyguard followed behind her and security guards lined up on the side.

Billie Eilish Yanked by Inappropriate Fan

Halfway through the TikTok clip, someone in the packed crowd grabbed at the Grammy winner, 23, twisted her arm and pulled her back, resulting in her falling down.

The bodyguard immediately pushed the man back to let Eilish free, who continued walking across the area and greeting more fans while giving a quick glance back. The guard then stepped up on a platform to apprehend the person in question, with a news outlet confirming they were kicked out of the arena.

Fans React to the Unexpected Incident

A security guard kicked out the fan who grabbed Billie Eilish at her Thursday, October 9, concert.

Social media users were outraged over the incident, with one person commenting on the TikTok post, "I'm still so disturbed by this."

"That’s not being a fan — that’s crossing a line," one X user noted. "You can love someone’s art without forgetting they’re human."

"Oh my God but that’s actually terrifying, you have no idea what their intention was when pulling her into the crowd…. and there are way too many bad people in the world sadly," a third wrote. "THIS is why security walks around following them the entire time. Their audacity to even do this???"

Billie Eilish

The singer is on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

The fan who recorded the footage told a publication the ordeal was "insane," adding, "Hate that someone would do something like that to such a queen."

"She just kept going and acted like it never happened like a true professional!" he raved of the "Bad Guy" vocalist.

Eilish is currently on the second leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which wraps in November.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's Relationship

The singer sparked dating rumors with actor Nat Wolff in 2024.

Eilish made headlines earlier this year due to her romance with actor Nat Wolff, whom she first sparked dating rumors with in 2024. The pair have kept mum on their relationship, though the Nickelodeon alum, 30, appeared in her music video for "Chihiro."

Wolff gushed over the star in an interview, sharing, "She’s one of those people [who] almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else."

"She’s like, ‘Come see me ride my horse,’ and the teacher says, ‘You know, if she put all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.’ You just have to kind of submit to the fact that she’s going to be better than everyone else at everything," Wolff spilled.

The two were spotted kissing while in Italy this summer.

