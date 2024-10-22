'Sad' Billie Lourd Says She Did 'Everything in Her Power' to Get Mom Carrie Fisher Sober But Late Actress 'Couldn't Escape Addiction'

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, October 21, with an emotional post in honor of what would have been the late Star Wars actress' 68th birthday. Lourd opened up about her mother's intense battle with addiction and how it led to her death in December 2016.

Lourd continued: "On my mom’s birthday every year, I try to celebrate her as much as possible, but today I really wanted to celebrate her with her. Some years my grief makes me feel the warmth of her love, some years it makes me angry, some years I feel numb but today when I woke up I just felt sad."

"My mom died when she was 60 . 60 is too d--- young to die," the Ticket to Paradise actress declared. "I then googled drug overdose deaths (another fun morning google!!!) and it is over 100 thousand people per year."

"I didn’t want to celebrate, I just wanted my mom," she sorrowfully admitted. "My sadness body snatched me, so I Googled 'average death age woman; (ooohhh what a fun google billie!!! I promise the rest of my google search history has a slightly more fun vibe?!) and Google said it was 80.2."

Lourd — who also posted a picture of her mother's grave to her Instagram Story on Monday — said she "did everything in my power to help my mom get sober," but Fisher "sadly" couldn’t "ever escape her addiction."

"But while she was alive she always shared the ups and downs of that struggle with others in hopes it would help them escape their own addiction," Lourd explained. "As an addict, being open about the struggle is the only way through. And same goes for those of us affected by that struggle. Sending my love to anyone out there who has lost someone to drug addiction. You are not alone. ❤️."