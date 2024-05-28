Carrie Fisher 'Started Using Drugs Again' Before Her Death Because 'Star Wars' Execs 'Pressured' Her to 'Be Thin,' James Blunt Claims
Singer James Blunt touched on pal Carrie Fisher's sudden 2016 death when he appeared at this year's Hay Festival, a U.K. gathering for readers and writers.
The singer was discussing his 2023 memoir, which detailed his friendship with the actress.
Blunt, 50, explained the mom-of-one — who died at age 60 — was at his house the day before she passed, noting that at the time, she had "been really mistreating her body" since she had signed on to portray her iconic role of Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Though Fisher was excited to reprise her beloved character, the preparation to do so ultimately sent her on a downward spiral, claimed Blunt.
"She was really on a high and a positive, but they had applied a lot of pressure on her to be thin," the "You're Beautiful" vocalist explained. "She spoke about the difficulties that women have in the industry, how men are allowed to grow old, and women are certainly not in film and TV. And she really put a lot of pressure on herself, started using drugs again and by the time she got on the plane, she had effectively killed herself."
"They say it was heart failure of some kind, but she had taken enough drugs to have a really good party," Blunt said, referring to the flight she was on when she stopped breathing.
Fisher was placed on a ventilator, and after four days in the ICU, she died, with her cause of death listed as cardiac arrest. There were other factors as well, including sleep apnea and the buildup of fatty tissue in her arteries.
Though the autopsy found she had traces of cocaine, heroin and other drugs in her system, it was unclear if they contributed to her death.
The 30 Rock alum reportedly started using drugs in her 20s and also struggled with mental health, as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In a 2001 interview with Psychology Today, Fisher admitted she started abusing prescription medication to "dial down" her manic episodes.
"Drugs made me feel more normal," she shared. "They contained me."
At her worst, the actress was taking 30 painkillers a day.
"You don't even get high. It's like a job, you punch in," she said of her experience ingesting so many so often. "I was lying to doctors and looking through people's drawers and medicine cabinets for drugs."
