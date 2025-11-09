'Radical Moderate' Billy Bob Thornton Blasts Celebrities for Bringing Politics to Awards Shows
Nov. 9 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Billy Bob Thornton has a lot to say about Hollywood and politics.
The Monster's Ball actor, 70, bashed celebrities who use their awards show speeches as personal soapboxes for their political ideas.
Thornton appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on November 7, where he gave his two cents about how he is a “radical moderate."
Billy Bob Thornton Applauds Ricky Gervais
“I donate to a lot of charities, mainly children’s stuff, but nobody knows it. I don’t go to the awards show and talk about it when I’m getting my award,” Thornton explained to host Joe Rogan.
“It’s like Ricky Gervais said … ‘come up here, accept your little award, and f--- off,'” he continued, referencing the 2020 Golden Globes where the comedian called out A-listers for trying to lecture the public about real-life issues.
At the star-studded event, Gervais, 64, told the audience in his hosting monologue: "So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."
Billy Gave His Thoughts About American Politics
Thornton continued to note how celebs should only talk about a topic if they have enough knowledge about it.
“Unless you have really studied stuff and know about a subject fully, who the h--- would want to listen to an actor or musician talk about politics?” he said. “Are we supposed to follow this? If we are, what if they lead you down the wrong road?”
The Landmine actor then called for having a simpler political party in the United States instead of having both a Republican party and a Democratic entity.
“I just look at what makes sense and I think we need a common sense party in this country,” Thornton explained. “That’s actually what I think we need. Just figure it out. It’s pretty easy to figure out what this is all about.”
“A non-ideologically captured party,” Rogan, 58, chimed in. "Instead of us versus them.”
Joe Gets Heated Over ICE Raids
Rogan has previously spoken up again the government in recent months, having discussed his ire over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
He gave his thoughts on the issue, stating how raiding homes in front of children was intolerable on one episode of his podcast last month.
“When you’re just arresting people in front of their kids, and just, normal, regular people who have been here for 20 years... everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that. Everybody who has a heart sees that and goes, ‘That can’t be right,’” Rogan said.
“That can’t be the only way to do this,” he added.