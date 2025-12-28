or
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Billy Bob Thornton's Character Takes a Jab at 'The View' on 'Landman': 'Bunch of Pissed Off Millionaires'

Image of Billy Bob Thornton
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' character called 'The View' a ‘bunch of pissed off millionaires.’

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Billy Bob Thornton's character isn’t holding back when it comes to his opinion about The View.

In the latest episode of Taylor Sheridan's oil prospecting drama Landman, Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, delivers a scathing critique of the daytime talk show while speaking with his estranged father, T.L. (played by Sam Elliott).

As the retired T.L. struggles with boredom after moving in with his son, Tommy suggests some activities for his father.

image of Billy Bob Thornton starred in Taylor Sheridan’s drama 'Landman.'
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton starred in Taylor Sheridan’s drama 'Landman.'

“I don’t know what to do,” T.L. laments.

“Well s---, do whatever you want to, read a book or watch TV, watch one of those daytime talk shows, like The View or something,” Tommy responds.

Curious, T.L. asks, “What’s The View?” prompting Tommy to unleash a casual but blunt attack.

image of Billy Bob Thornton's character delivered a blunt critique of ‘The View.’
Source: @landmanpplus/YouTube

Billy Bob Thornton's character delivered a blunt critique of ‘The View.’

"A bunch of pissed off millionaires b------- about how much they hate millionaires, [President Donald] Trump, and men, and you, and me, and everybody else they got a bee up their a-- about,” Tommy explains.

Despite the harshness of his critique, Thornton’s character acknowledges that The View can be “pretty funny.”

image of ‘Landman’ adds to Taylor Sheridan’s popular TV universe, following ‘Yellowstone.’
Source: @yellowstone/YouTube

‘Landman’ adds to Taylor Sheridan’s popular TV universe, following ‘Yellowstone.’

Landman marks the latest entry in Sheridan's expansive TV universe, following the success of Yellowstone, which first debuted in 2018. While this show adds to Sheridan’s impressive portfolio, it doesn’t directly connect to Yellowstone or its many spinoffs, although it features two actors who appeared in the franchise: Michelle Randolph from 1923 and Elliott from 1883.

The current cast of The View — including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin — rarely comments on Sheridan or his shows, which often portray rugged individualists with conservative values.

However, panelists like Goldberg and Behar frequently discuss American conservatism and criticize Trump.

image of 'The View' hosts discussed the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: MEGA; @TheView/YouTube

'The View' hosts discussed the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In November, the White House labeled Haines, Hostin, and Griffin as “Trump-deranged wackos” in response to their discussions surrounding President Trump and convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hostin discussed the severity of the situation, stating, "These are the files from a child predator and a child predator ring. If we can’t be bipartisan on that, what can we be bipartisan on?"

