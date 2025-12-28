Billy Bob Thornton's Character Takes a Jab at 'The View' on 'Landman': 'Bunch of Pissed Off Millionaires'

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton's character isn’t holding back when it comes to his opinion about The View. In the latest episode of Taylor Sheridan's oil prospecting drama Landman, Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, delivers a scathing critique of the daytime talk show while speaking with his estranged father, T.L. (played by Sam Elliott). As the retired T.L. struggles with boredom after moving in with his son, Tommy suggests some activities for his father.

Source: MEGA Billy Bob Thornton starred in Taylor Sheridan’s drama 'Landman.'

“I don’t know what to do,” T.L. laments. “Well s---, do whatever you want to, read a book or watch TV, watch one of those daytime talk shows, like The View or something,” Tommy responds. Curious, T.L. asks, “What’s The View?” prompting Tommy to unleash a casual but blunt attack.

Source: @landmanpplus/YouTube Billy Bob Thornton's character delivered a blunt critique of ‘The View.’

"A bunch of pissed off millionaires b------- about how much they hate millionaires, [President Donald] Trump, and men, and you, and me, and everybody else they got a bee up their a-- about,” Tommy explains. Despite the harshness of his critique, Thornton’s character acknowledges that The View can be “pretty funny.”

Source: @yellowstone/YouTube ‘Landman’ adds to Taylor Sheridan’s popular TV universe, following ‘Yellowstone.’

Landman marks the latest entry in Sheridan's expansive TV universe, following the success of Yellowstone, which first debuted in 2018. While this show adds to Sheridan’s impressive portfolio, it doesn’t directly connect to Yellowstone or its many spinoffs, although it features two actors who appeared in the franchise: Michelle Randolph from 1923 and Elliott from 1883.

Source: MEGA; @TheView/YouTube 'The View' hosts discussed the Jeffrey Epstein files.