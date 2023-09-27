OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Mock Donald Trump's 'Cult' of Supporters: 'They Have Daddy Issues'

whoopi goldberg joy behar mock donald trump cult daddy issuespp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar grilled fellow panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin and guest Cassidy Hutchinson on their once fierce allegiances to Donald Trump during their respective stints at the White House.

Hutchinson, a former White House aide and assistant to Mark Meadows, joined the panel on the Tuesday, September 26, episode of The View to promote her newly-released memoir, Enough.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg joy behar mock donald trump cult daddy issues
Source: mega

Cassidy Hutchinson testified at a public hearing investigating the January 6th Capitol riots in 2022.

Behar praised Hutchinson for being "honest and brave" in writing the tell-all tome about her experiences in the White House, despite her past loyalty to the embattled ex-prez. However, she questioned her on why she said she'd written that she "adored" and would "take a bullet" for the man.

"I did write that I had adored the President and I stand by that in the past tense," the 27-year-old explained. "But I think that that is emblematic of how tens of millions of Americans feel, I don't think that I'm the only person that had those feelings or has currently similar feelings towards him."

She noted that Trump has "such a strong fan base" and emphasized the importance of being able to properly communicate with his supporters in order to "open their eyes to the dangers of Donald Trump."

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg joy behar mock donald trump cult daddy issues
Source: mega

Hutchinson revealed stories from her time at the White House in her memoir, 'Enough'.

Cassidy also described experiencing a "moral tug-of-war" after the January 6th Capitol riots and wrestling with her fear of publicly speaking out against the 77-year-old.

"I didn't understand at the time, but that's not normal," Hutchinson revealed. "It's not normal to have to feel like — even as staffers — that you devote your loyalty to the principle, the President."

"It's cult-ish, it's a cult," Goldberg interrupted.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg joy behar mock donald trump cult daddy issues
Source: mega

Goldberg suggested those closest to Trump operated similarly to a 'cult' at the White House.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

The author also shared that she initially thought Trump was "making bad decisions" because he had been listening to certain bad advisors, but she eventually realized that he was a "grown man" and "made decisions to overrule our democratic rule of law."

"Did you not realize you were in a cult?" Goldberg repeated her earlier sentiment, prompting applause from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg joy behar mock donald trump cult daddy issues
Source: mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President in 2020.

Griffin chimed in that Trump has a "power over people," admitting there was a time when she also claimed that she "adored" him, despite having very different feelings now.

"Were there daddy issues?" Behar joked. "A lot of these people feel like they have daddy issues. A lot of them are following daddy like, 'Tell me what to do, daddy!'"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Hutchinson's book hit shelves on Tuesday, September 26.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.