Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Mock Donald Trump's 'Cult' of Supporters: 'They Have Daddy Issues'
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar grilled fellow panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin and guest Cassidy Hutchinson on their once fierce allegiances to Donald Trump during their respective stints at the White House.
Hutchinson, a former White House aide and assistant to Mark Meadows, joined the panel on the Tuesday, September 26, episode of The View to promote her newly-released memoir, Enough.
Behar praised Hutchinson for being "honest and brave" in writing the tell-all tome about her experiences in the White House, despite her past loyalty to the embattled ex-prez. However, she questioned her on why she said she'd written that she "adored" and would "take a bullet" for the man.
"I did write that I had adored the President and I stand by that in the past tense," the 27-year-old explained. "But I think that that is emblematic of how tens of millions of Americans feel, I don't think that I'm the only person that had those feelings or has currently similar feelings towards him."
She noted that Trump has "such a strong fan base" and emphasized the importance of being able to properly communicate with his supporters in order to "open their eyes to the dangers of Donald Trump."
Cassidy also described experiencing a "moral tug-of-war" after the January 6th Capitol riots and wrestling with her fear of publicly speaking out against the 77-year-old.
"I didn't understand at the time, but that's not normal," Hutchinson revealed. "It's not normal to have to feel like — even as staffers — that you devote your loyalty to the principle, the President."
"It's cult-ish, it's a cult," Goldberg interrupted.
The author also shared that she initially thought Trump was "making bad decisions" because he had been listening to certain bad advisors, but she eventually realized that he was a "grown man" and "made decisions to overrule our democratic rule of law."
"Did you not realize you were in a cult?" Goldberg repeated her earlier sentiment, prompting applause from the audience.
Griffin chimed in that Trump has a "power over people," admitting there was a time when she also claimed that she "adored" him, despite having very different feelings now.
"Were there daddy issues?" Behar joked. "A lot of these people feel like they have daddy issues. A lot of them are following daddy like, 'Tell me what to do, daddy!'"
Hutchinson's book hit shelves on Tuesday, September 26.