Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Mock Donald Trump's 'Cult' of Supporters: 'They Have Daddy Issues'

Behar praised Hutchinson for being "honest and brave" in writing the tell-all tome about her experiences in the White House, despite her past loyalty to the embattled ex-prez. However, she questioned her on why she said she'd written that she "adored" and would "take a bullet" for the man.

"I did write that I had adored the President and I stand by that in the past tense," the 27-year-old explained. "But I think that that is emblematic of how tens of millions of Americans feel, I don't think that I'm the only person that had those feelings or has currently similar feelings towards him."

She noted that Trump has "such a strong fan base" and emphasized the importance of being able to properly communicate with his supporters in order to "open their eyes to the dangers of Donald Trump."