Billy Crystal Saw Slain Bodies of Friends Rob and Michele Reiner After Gruesome Murders

Billy Crystal was left heartbroken after rushing to the Los Angeles home of his longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, arriving while first responders were still on the scene following the couple’s brutal murders.

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal rushed to Rob and Michele Reiner’s home after the murders.

Reports said Billy and his wife, Janice, hurried to the Brentwood property as news of the tragedy spread, wanting “to say their goodbyes.” When police later cordoned off the home, Billy appeared visibly shaken, walking arm-in-arm with his wife, hands covering his face as if trying to wipe away tears.

The 77-year-old was also seen at the home alongside friend Larry David. A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Billy “looked like he was about to cry.”

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Romy Reiner reportedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for help.

As OK! previously reported, the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for medical help around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14. Police later identified Rob’s youngest son, Nick Reiner, as the suspect. Romy reportedly told authorities that Nick could be “dangerous” and named him as a person of interest. He was not at home when officials arrived.

Nick had reportedly been acting erratically the night before at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party. “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider claimed, adding that he and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the event.

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was named a person of interest and later arrested.

The loss is especially crushing for Billy, given his decades-long bond with Rob. The two first met in the 1970s on All in the Family and later collaborated on legendary films like This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

Reflecting on their friendship in the past, Billy once said, “What impressed me the most about Rob was, one, he was so genial, but two, he was so smart... It’s a very impressive combination of talents that I first met — plus, he was just hilarious.”

Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube Billy Crystal was close with Rob and Carl Reiner.

Their onscreen chemistry “worked really well,” Billy added. “And we said, ‘It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?’ We became the closest of friends.” The Monsters Inc. star also praised the late Emmy-winning director’s father, Carl Reiner, who passed in 2020 at 98.