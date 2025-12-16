or
Article continues below advertisement
Billy Crystal Saw Slain Bodies of Friends Rob and Michele Reiner After Gruesome Murders

billy crystal discovers reiner bodies
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal rushed to Rob and Michele Reiner’s Los Angeles home after the couple’s brutal murders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Updated 7:49 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crystal was left heartbroken after rushing to the Los Angeles home of his longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, arriving while first responders were still on the scene following the couple’s brutal murders.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Crystal rushed to Rob and Michele Reiner’s home after the murders.
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal rushed to Rob and Michele Reiner’s home after the murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports said Billy and his wife, Janice, hurried to the Brentwood property as news of the tragedy spread, wanting “to say their goodbyes.”

When police later cordoned off the home, Billy appeared visibly shaken, walking arm-in-arm with his wife, hands covering his face as if trying to wipe away tears.

Article continues below advertisement

The 77-year-old was also seen at the home alongside friend Larry David. A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Billy “looked like he was about to cry.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Romy Reiner reportedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for help.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner reportedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for help.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for medical help around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

Police later identified Rob’s youngest son, Nick Reiner, as the suspect. Romy reportedly told authorities that Nick could be “dangerous” and named him as a person of interest. He was not at home when officials arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick had reportedly been acting erratically the night before at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider claimed, adding that he and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the event.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner was named a person of interest and later arrested.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was named a person of interest and later arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

The loss is especially crushing for Billy, given his decades-long bond with Rob. The two first met in the 1970s on All in the Family and later collaborated on legendary films like This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on their friendship in the past, Billy once said, “What impressed me the most about Rob was, one, he was so genial, but two, he was so smart... It’s a very impressive combination of talents that I first met — plus, he was just hilarious.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Crystal was close with Rob and Carl Reiner.
Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Billy Crystal was close with Rob and Carl Reiner.

Article continues below advertisement

Their onscreen chemistry “worked really well,” Billy added. “And we said, ‘It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?’ We became the closest of friends.”

The Monsters Inc. star also praised the late Emmy-winning director’s father, Carl Reiner, who passed in 2020 at 98.

“He was an uncle to me, and Mel [Brooks] has been the same way,” Billy said during a 2021 virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “That's one of the great blessings. Rob is my dearest friend and then Carl and I had a whole separate, wonderful relationship where we would speak… He was just a giant."

