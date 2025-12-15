Rob Reiner's Son Nick 'Really Resented' Famous Dad Before Killing Film Director: He 'Hated Himself for Not Being as Talented'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner reportedly had major animosity toward his father, Rob Reiner, before being arrested for his violent murder.
“[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad,” a source told a news outlet in an article published on Monday, December 15.
The insider explained that Nick “really resented” his famous father, the iconic producer behind classics like When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, Misery and A Few Good Men.
Nick Reiner Reportedly 'Hated Himself'
Nick’s grandfather, Carl Reiner, was also a legendary actor, comedian, screenwriter and director, whose career spanned nearly seven decades and is best known for creating The D--- Van D--- Show.
Nick was arrested for the murder of his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14. The couple’s bodies were discovered with stab wounds inside their Los Angeles home by their daughter, Romy, who alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time to consider her brother as a “suspect” because he was “dangerous.”
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered
The incident reportedly took place following a heated argument between Rob and Nick at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the evening prior. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," said a spokesperson for the family.
- Person of Interest Nick Reiner Said He Was 'More Than a Spoiled Rich Kid' Before Tragically Killing His Parents
- Rob Reiner Got Into 'Very Loud Argument' With Son Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party Hours Before His Brutal Murder
- Rob Reiner's Eerie Remark Resurfaces: Actor Spoke About Loving 'All' of His Kids, 'Even the Bad Ones,' Months Before Son Nick Stabbed Him to Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob and Nick Reiner Previously Collaborated
Nick hinted at his turbulent relationship with his father while promoting their film collaboration, Being Charlie, in 2015, which he co-wrote based on his own struggles with addiction.
During the press run, the father-son duo admitted they grew closer while working together.
“I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob, who directed the film, said at the time.
Nick Reiner Confessed He 'Didn't Bond a Lot' With His Father as a Child
As for Nick, he enjoyed the time spent with his father, confessing they "didn't bond a lot" when he was a child.
The filmmaker continued, “He really liked baseball, I like basketball and he could watch that with my brother, baseball. But when I saw him do that [directing], it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, like he really knows a lot.’ And it made me feel closer to him.”