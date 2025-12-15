or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick 'Really Resented' Famous Dad Before Killing Film Director: He 'Hated Himself for Not Being as Talented'

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, reportedly 'really resented' his famous father and 'hated himself' for not being as 'talented, prolific or beloved' as him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner reportedly had major animosity toward his father, Rob Reiner, before being arrested for his violent murder.

“[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad,” a source told a news outlet in an article published on Monday, December 15.

The insider explained that Nick “really resented” his famous father, the iconic producer behind classics like When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, Misery and A Few Good Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Reportedly 'Hated Himself'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner reportedly 'hated himself' for not being as 'talented' as his family.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner reportedly 'hated himself' for not being as 'talented' as his family.

Nick’s grandfather, Carl Reiner, was also a legendary actor, comedian, screenwriter and director, whose career spanned nearly seven decades and is best known for creating The D--- Van D--- Show.

Nick was arrested for the murder of his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14. The couple’s bodies were discovered with stab wounds inside their Los Angeles home by their daughter, Romy, who alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time to consider her brother as a “suspect” because he was “dangerous.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's murder reportedly happened after a heated argument at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's murder reportedly happened after a heated argument at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The incident reportedly took place following a heated argument between Rob and Nick at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the evening prior. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," said a spokesperson for the family.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Nick Reiner Previously Collaborated

Photo of Nick and Rob Reiner collaborated on the 2015 film 'Being Charlie.'
Source: MEGA

Nick and Rob Reiner collaborated on the 2015 film 'Being Charlie.'

Nick hinted at his turbulent relationship with his father while promoting their film collaboration, Being Charlie, in 2015, which he co-wrote based on his own struggles with addiction.

During the press run, the father-son duo admitted they grew closer while working together.

“I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob, who directed the film, said at the time.

Nick Reiner Confessed He 'Didn't Bond a Lot' With His Father as a Child

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.

As for Nick, he enjoyed the time spent with his father, confessing they "didn't bond a lot" when he was a child.

The filmmaker continued, “He really liked baseball, I like basketball and he could watch that with my brother, baseball. But when I saw him do that [directing], it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, like he really knows a lot.’ And it made me feel closer to him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.