'A Great Honor': Billy Eichner Reveals Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him On Twitter

A third person added, “So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed.”

Underwood never responded to the drama, but Walsh came to her defense in a sarcastic way.

The star “liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin," he wrote. “Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgement is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.”