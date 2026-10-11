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Does Elizabeth Holmes Have Children? Inside Her Life as a Mother

does elizabeth holmes have children
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes has been in a long-term relationship with Billy Evans, an heir to the Evans Hotel Group.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes is "fighting to prove" her "innocence" and "come home" to her family years after her fraud conviction.

The former Theranos CEO, who was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding the company's investors, has continued to speak publicly about her family life with longtime partner Billy Evans.

In a statement on X on September 27, the disgraced businesswoman reflected on her imprisonment and the support she has received from her loved ones after being "silence for a long time."

"I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time," she wrote.

Here's a closer look at Holmes' life as a mother and what she has said about raising her children while in prison.

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Does Elizabeth Holmes Have Children?

does elizabeth holmes have children
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes is serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Holmes is a mom-of-two.

The Theranos founder welcomed her first child with Evans, a son named William, on July 10, 2021.

Holmes later became pregnant with the couple's second child after her January 2022 conviction. Her defense team confirmed the birth of their daughter, Invicta, in a motion filed in February 2023.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a r--- crisis and counseling organization," her defense team said, per CBS News.

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Does Elizabeth Holmes See Her Children While in Prison?

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does elizabeth holmes have children
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes shares two children with Billy Evans.

A few months after giving birth to her daughter, Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas. Evans and their two children have since visited her regularly at the facility.

Holmes has described the end of those visits as especially difficult, saying that watching her family leave "shatters [her] world every single time."

"The people I love the most have to walk away as I stand here, a prisoner, and my reality sinks in," she told People in a February 2025 cover story. "It kills me to put my family through pain the way I do. But when I look back on my life, and these angels that have come into it, I can get through anything. It makes me want to fight for all of it."

When Will Elizabeth Holmes Be Released From Prison?

does elizabeth holmes have children
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans have been together for nearly a decade.

Holmes is currently serving her federal sentence, with a projected release date of February 22, 2030. Before her discharge from federal custody, she is scheduled to move to the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027.

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