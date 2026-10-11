Does Elizabeth Holmes Have Children? Inside Her Life as a Mother

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Does Elizabeth Holmes Have Children?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes is serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Holmes is a mom-of-two. The Theranos founder welcomed her first child with Evans, a son named William, on July 10, 2021. Holmes later became pregnant with the couple's second child after her January 2022 conviction. Her defense team confirmed the birth of their daughter, Invicta, in a motion filed in February 2023. "Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a r--- crisis and counseling organization," her defense team said, per CBS News.

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Does Elizabeth Holmes See Her Children While in Prison?

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Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes shares two children with Billy Evans.

A few months after giving birth to her daughter, Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas. Evans and their two children have since visited her regularly at the facility. Holmes has described the end of those visits as especially difficult, saying that watching her family leave "shatters [her] world every single time." "The people I love the most have to walk away as I stand here, a prisoner, and my reality sinks in," she told People in a February 2025 cover story. "It kills me to put my family through pain the way I do. But when I look back on my life, and these angels that have come into it, I can get through anything. It makes me want to fight for all of it."

When Will Elizabeth Holmes Be Released From Prison?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans have been together for nearly a decade.